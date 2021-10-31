SAN JOSE – A second-half offensive awakening wasn’t enough for the University of Wyoming on Saturday at San Jose State.
The Cowboys put up 267 yards of total offense over the final two quarters, but ultimately weren’t able to overcome a double-digit deficit. UW never led in a 27-21 loss to the Spartans, falling to 0-4 in Mountain West play.
“We knew it was going to be a close ball game. It came down to one possession there,” UW coach Craig Bohl said. “There were some things we did better in the game, but we weren’t big enough to meet the moment.”
Wyoming’s offense struggled early on against SJSU, and the Pokes fell into a 10-0 hole as a result. However, as the game went on, UW was able to move the ball down the field.
The Cowboys (4-4 overall, 0-4 MW) – who hadn’t found the end zone in the previous 11 quarters – scored touchdowns in each of the final three quarters Saturday. Sophomore quarterback Levi Williams hit classmate Isaiah Neyor for scores of 54 and 12 yards in the second and fourth quarters, while junior running back Titus Swen had a three-yard run for a touchdown in the third.
Each of these touchdowns cut SJSU’s lead to one score, as the Pokes recorded their first 400-yard performance of the season.
Bohl credits the Cowboys’ rushing attack with helping the offense thrive down the stretch. Senior running back Xazavian Valladay rushed for a season-high 172 yards on 22 carries, with UW averaging 5.4 yards per carry as a team.
“We really got the inside run game going,” Bohl said. “I know some teams would’ve gotten away from the run, but that was going to be our big advantage – and it was proving to be very successful. I thought their defensive linemen’s pads got high, and we were starting to knock people off the line of scrimmage and the backs were finding some holes.
“We made a couple slight adjustments, but staying diligent and staying with the run game was going to give us our best chance to win.”
Unfortunately for the Cowboys, their defense wasn’t near as stingy as it had been in recent weeks.
After holding four of their past five opponents under 300 yards, UW gave up 388 to the Spartans (5-4, 3-2). Inadequate tackling and untimely coverage lapses haunted the Pokes, who allowed 291 of these yards on 12 plays alone. The Spartans averaged 6.4 yards per carry and completed 3 of 4 passes of 15 yards or more.
“They got a lot of extra yards on those missed tackles,” Cowboys senior linebacker Chad Muma said. “We just missed a lot of tackles, and they were able to keep driving down the field. That hurt us. It was a little bit of that, and then a little bit of blown coverages here and there.”
Junior quarterback Nick Nash led the Spartans offensively, passing for 150 yards and a touchdown, while adding 112 yards and a score on 11 carries.
“He did a lot of running around,” UW junior safety Rome Weber said. ‘He’s a good athlete, so I give him his props. But at the end of the day, when we’re there to make a play, we have to make a play.”
Williams made his first start of the season at quarterback for UW, completing 12 of 22 passes for 129 yards and two touchdowns, while also adding 35 yards on the ground. However, he also had a couple mistakes that cost the Cowboys.
He was intercepted early in the second quarter and again during the first possession of the second half. Both of these turnovers led to SJSU field goals, which proved pivotal in a six-point game.
“I don’t feel like I played very well,” Williams said. “Those two turnovers were really bad and really costly. It’s frustrating for me. It was just me trying to make a play when there’s not one to be made ... those are on me, and I feel like this loss is on me.”
Bohl declined to say whether Williams or junior Sean Chambers, who started the first seven games of the season, would be the team’s starting quarterback moving forward.
“I always look at the tape,” Bohl said. “I thought there were some things Levi did well. There were some things within the running game where he put us in some really good places with some good decisions. I thought he ran the ball hard and threw the deep ball really well.
“Certainly the short passing game needs to improve. I know we had 400 yards of offense, but I think some of the intermediate passing game has to improve.”
Despite trailing the final 41:10, the Cowboys had the ball with a chance to take the lead in the final two minutes. They were unable to capitalize, though, as Williams was sacked on back-to-back plays for a loss of 25 yards to doom a potential game-winning drive.
UW will attempt to halt its four-game losing streak next Saturday at home, as the Cowboys take on Colorado State in the Border War.
“We have a big game this next week, and I think we all know how big a game that is,” Bohl said. “We’ll hop on this plane, get back home, lick our wounds and get ready to play Colorado State.”