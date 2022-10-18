Wyoming BYU Football

University of Wyoming junior quarterback Andrew Peasley looks to hand the ball off during a game against BYU on Sept. 24, 2022 in Provo, Utah.

LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming football team is feeling a bit refreshed after its bye this weekend.

Craig Bohl, who’s in his ninth season as UW’s head coach, spent Saturday night catching up with the rest of the Mountain West. He watched Utah State beat Colorado State 17-13 before capping the night with Air Force’s 42-7 win over UNLV.

Alex Taylor{span class=”ContentPasted0”} covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at {a class=”linkified” href=”mailto:ataylor@wyosports.net”}ataylor@wyosports.net{/a} or 269-364-3560. Follow him on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22{/span}

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus