LARAMIE – Disappointment has a funny way of fueling future greatness. For the University of Wyoming’s Garrett Crall, Trey Smith and Xazavian Valladay, it’s a major reason why the Cowboys faithful will see them suiting up once again at War Memorial Stadium this fall.
The 2020 college football season was trying well before the first game ever kicked off. The COVID-19 pandemic held players and coaches hostage throughout the spring and well into the summer as teams remained unsure whether they would be able to suit up for games. For UW, the season was initially postponed to the spring until a reduced, eight-game schedule was announced in late September.
As was par for the course in 2020, even when there was a plan, things didn’t go according to it. The Cowboys, one of the preseason picks to win the Mountain West, played in just six games due to a pair of COVID-related cancelations and limped to a 2-4 overall record.
Starting quarterback Sean Chambers broke his left leg on the opening series of the season at Nevada. Players missed time with injuries and coronavirus protocol. To pour salt in the wound, Colorado State defeated UW for the first time since 2015.
Everything that could have gone wrong essentially did, but there was one silver lining: a chance at a redo.
Prior to the start of the season, the NCAA announced that all players would get an additional year of eligibility, seniors included, no matter how many games a player or team participated in.
Crall, UW’s redshirt senior defensive end and a team captain, missed the first three games of the abbreviated 2020 season. He didn’t want to leave Laramie with a sour taste in his mouth. Smith, a sixth-year senior who took over the bulk of running back duties when Valladay was injured late in the season, wanted redemption.
And then there’s Valladay, a redshirt junior and two-time All-MW running back who has dazzled the conference with his blend of speed and power over the past two seasons. He was faced with a different choice: try his hand at the NFL early, a move many successful college backs do in order to cash in on generally lower shelf lives, or come back for his senior season.
The NFL beckons for all three eventually. Each hopes to get the chance at their dreams at some point. But in the meantime, there is unfinished business to take care of in Laramie. And that was the biggest draw of all.
“We have one year to (win the MW),” Crall said. “And my goal is to do that.”
Crall and Smith join linemen Alonzo Velazquez and Logan Harris and receiver Ayden Eberhardt as senior players WyoSports has confirmed are returning for an additional year. No juniors declared for the NFL draft this season, per a UW spokesperson.
The decision to return wasn’t a particularly tough one for Valladay, who led the MW in rushing with 1,265 yards in 2019 and finished third in 2020, despite missing 1½ games. The Illinois native said he never gave leaving for the NFL much thought at any point throughout the process.
Valladay wanted the chance for his final act to be a complete one, not the shell of a half-season he had just taken part in. And he’d be lying if he said he was happy with how the 2020 campaign went.
Expectations were sky high over the summer. To not come close to achieving what the team though possible and, in many ways, to take a step back from 2019, was deflating. There was no way he was leaving on that note.
“(We’re) super close. Coach (Craig) Bohl always says … ‘Those who stay will be champions,’” said Valladay, who said he has a personal goal of rushing for 1,500 yards in 2021. “I agree with that. I just know that the energy that he puts in the program, a lot of teams can’t match.”
Smith’s and Crall’s decisions were a bit more complicated. The two took different paths to Laramie originally, but faced similar choices in recent months. Crall started his UW career as a walk-on and turned himself into one of the Cowboys’ most productive pass rushers, amassing 13½ sacks in his career. At 6-foot-5 and 233 pounds, Crall has the frame for the NFL and has hopes of making it there.
Crall was initially all in on returning for an additional season, but as he drove nearly 18 hours back home to Ohio over winter break, he started questioning himself. When he got home, he began weighing his options. He talked to family and friends. He spoke with former UW star Logan Wilson, a 2020 draft pick by the Cincinnati Bengals
For two weeks, Crall anguished over the decision. But when push came to shove, the hardest shove came from his heart. And his heart was still with his UW teammates.
“That’s what it ultimately came down to. I’m not in it for myself. I’m in it for my guys,” Crall said. “I wasn’t going to leave my guys.”
Smith, the rare 25-year-old college athlete, will be entering his seventh season of collegiate football. Like any high school player with dreams of professional football, the Louisville transfer dreamed of playing three years of college football before following in the footsteps of his father, former Jacksonville Jaguars star Jimmy Smith, and playing in the NFL.
But life has a funny way of throwing curveballs, and Smith didn’t get his chance to shine at Louisville like he would have hoped. He transferred to UW before the 2019 season, but broke his ankle in the fourth game of the season, again putting his career on an altered path.
In 2020, however, Smith got his chance to shine. He started the season in a complimentary role to Valladay, rushing for 128 yards over the first three games. When Valladay left the UNLV game with a left knee injury during the second quarter, however, Smith exploded for 164 yards in the game and followed that up with a 154-yard performance against New Mexico the following weekend.
Despite being the team’s leading back in just two games, Smith finished eighth in the conference in rushing yards with 488.
Running back values tend to decrease with age. But after speaking with his father, Smith decided his best course of action would be to get more film for the NFL to see in hopes of raising his draft stock. A full season would only help his cause, he figured. It was also a chance for him to finish his master’s degree in American Studies.
There was also the Bronze Boot situation; mainly the fact that he wanted it back. Losing to Colorado State was weighing heavy on his mind. It was also a determining factor in his return.
Do most people go to college for seven years? No. But as his father always tells him, everyone has a different journey to get to their destinations.
“I tell people all the time I should have been a doctor or something,” Smith said with a chuckle. “It’s a rare thing to happen, and I just take it as another blessing.”
The Cowboys have returned to campus from all corners of the country to start winter workouts. The intensity is there, even if things are still strange amid COVID. There is a hunger within the group. No one was happy with how the 2020 season went.
Crall, Smith and Valladay are among a group of players who get a rare second chance at redemption. It’s already fueling them, despite the 2021 season opener against Montana State being more than 200 days away.
“The NFL is obviously a dream I want to achieve,” Crall said. “(But) I’m not leaving here until my time card is fully punched.”