Early on in training camp, and even dating back to the start of the offseason, the University of Wyoming football team hasn’t been shy to state its goal for 2021: securing the program’s first Mountain West title.
The lead-up to that pursuit starts this week, with the Cowboys set to open their season on Saturday at home against Montana State. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. at War Memorial Stadium.
It’s no secret Wyoming feels good about its chances this year, and those lofty expectations aren’t confined to within the program.
The MW preseason poll had the Pokes picked to finish second in the Mountain Division, behind only Boise State. And with six players – Sean Chambers (Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award), Xazavian Valladay (Doak Walker Award), Keegan Cryder (Outland Trophy), Chad Muma (Butkus Award) and John Hoyland (Lou Groza Award) – on the watch list for national honors, and four more – Muma, Valladay, Garrett Crall and Alonzo Velazquez – on the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl Big Board, the rest of the country has started to take notice as well.
There is still some sorting out of the depth chart to be revealed, which will become public Monday. Chambers, a redshirt sophomore with a 9-3 career record as a starter, seems to have locked up the starting quarterback job – although nothing has been announced as official. Special teams, particularly the punter and kicker positions, appear to be a more fluid situation. Then there’s the defense, an area that has a plethora of experience, as well as some backup spots to be figured out.
But, with 12 games on the schedule, and a couple more possibly in the postseason, there will be plenty of time to break down the Xs and Os and dissect the potential greatness of a Wyoming team head coach Craig Bohl has often described as his deepest since arriving in Laramie.
For now, it’s time to celebrate the return of UW football, and the cautious optimism that we might have some sense of normalcy during the 2021 season.
Whether it’s the result of a 2020 campaign marred by cancellations and limited attendance, or the high hopes for this year’s group, there’s an undeniable sense of fan interest surrounding the Pokes. For evidence of this, look no further than the fact that as of Thursday morning, Wyoming had already sold 22,500 tickets for its season opener against MSU. Following Saturday’s flash sale of $29 tickets, targeting families and other groups searching for a low-cost option to join in on the festivities at The War, the Cowboys are undoubtedly approaching a sellout.
Historically, Wyoming football attendance has been up and down, but these numbers have seemed to grow in the years since Bohl’s first season in 2014. The Cowboys averaged 23,007 fans per home game in 2019, with their 4,127 jump from the year before marking the 15th-largest increase in average attendance across college football.
A packed house to watch the Pokes take on an FCS opponent – albeit one with plenty of UW ties – that they should be highly favored against will be a positive sign heading into a season that, as of now, won’t include attendance restrictions.
Of course, the real journey will start Oct. 9 at Air Force, with the Cowboys returning to Laramie the next week for their MW home opener against a Fresno State team that throttled UConn 45-0 Saturday. That’ll signal the first of four conference games at War Memorial Stadium, with none to be more anticipated than UW’s Nov. 6 Border War showdown with Colorado State.
With 20 returning starters and several impact players on the national radar, the pieces are in place for a special season in Laramie.
We’ll find out soon if the Pokes are able to reach their potential.