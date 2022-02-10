The University of Wyoming football team lost 10 contributors to the transfer portal and several more to graduation or the pursuit of NFL dreams, but an influx of additions and player development has given the Cowboys reason for optimism this offseason.
UW has added five transfers and signed a recruiting class that includes the highest-rated prospect the program has ever landed. There will obviously be drop-offs in some areas, but the outlook appears much brighter than it did in the final months of December, when the Pokes lost their leading passer, rusher, receiver and both starting cornerbacks to the portal, among others.
Here’s a position-by-position look at what Wyoming has lost and where it stands at this point in the offseason:
Quarterback
Additions: Andrew Peasley, Evan Svoboda, Caden Becker
Notable losses: Levi Williams, Sean Chambers
When the only quarterbacks that took snaps for UW in 2021 entered the transfer portal less than 72 hours after the Pokes’ Famous Idaho Potato Bowl win over Kent State, the Cowboys found themselves in desperate need for depth at the position. Sean Chambers joined former Cowboys offensive coordinator Brent Vigen at Montana State, while Levi Williams took his talents to Mountain West rival Utah State.
Quarterback wasn’t a bright spot for UW last season, ranking in the bottom four in the MW in passing yards, yards per attempt, passing touchdowns, interceptions thrown and completion percentage. Williams did show promise down the stretch, however, posting a 69.1% completion rate over the last four games and ending the season with a record-setting bowl performance.
With a lack of experience at the most pivotal position on the field, the Cowboys got to work in the portal, adding Andrew Peasley from Utah State and Evan Svoboda from Snow College.
Peasley, a 6-foot-2, 200-pound junior, is UW’s most experienced signal-caller. He completed 55.1% of his passes for 830 yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions during his time with the Aggies, while also rushing for three touchdowns. Svoboda played sparingly in one season at the junior-college level, and will need some development before becoming a contributor, but the UW coaching staff is excited about his potential. The Cowboys also signed three-star prospect Caden Becker at the position.
In addition to the newcomers, UW coach Craig Bohl referenced the growth of redshirt freshman Hank Gibbs during a news conference last week.
Running back
Addition: LJ Richardson
Notable losses: Xazavian Valladay, Trey Smith
Xazavian Valladay, who is now at Arizona State, was arguably the top running back in the MW over the past three seasons. Trey Smith is also gone, although he’d fallen down to fourth on the depth chart – behind returners Titus Swen and Dawaiian McNeely – after an impressive 2020 campaign.
Fortunately for UW, there is plenty of evidence to suggest Swen could follow in the footsteps of his three-time all-conference former teammate. The Fort Worth, Texas product ranked second among MW running backs with 5.9 yards per carry in 2021, and led the Cowboys with seven rushing touchdowns. He rushed for 335 yards and two touchdowns in rivalry wins over Utah State and Colorado State.
The Cowboys also signed LJ Richardson, who was a two-time first team all-state running back in Nebraska, with McNeeley and highly-touted freshman D.Q. James returning, as well.
Wide receiver
Additions: Caleb Merritt, Charlie Coenen
Notable losses: Isaiah Neyor, Ayden Eberhardt
Of all the areas with significant losses, wide receiver appears to be the one with the most question marks.
Isaiah Neyor accounted for 41.5% of UW’s passing attack and a team-high 78 points last fall, while ranking eighth in the country with an average of 20 yards per catch. He’s now at Texas, and paired with the graduation of Ayden Eberhardt, the Cowboys have some major shoes to fill.
Joshua Cobbs is UW’s top returning receiver after hauling in 25 catches of 245 yards and a touchdown last year. Aside from tight ends Treyton Welch and Parker Christensen, none of the other returners had more than 60 receiving yards on the season.
Caleb Merritt and Charlie Coenen are promising high school additions, but given that both won’t be on campus for spring ball, it’s difficult to see either receiving much immediate playing time. Jaylen Sargent – much like James – is a player that was hyped by coaches during fall camp, before ultimately not seeing the field. Look for him to be in the mix this year, especially if he excels during spring practice.
Tight end
Addition: Isaac Schoenfeld
Notable losses: None
In addition to returning two veteran tight ends in Welch and Christensen, who hauled in a combined 32 receptions for 290 yards and two touchdowns, the Pokes signed the top high school player in Wyoming: Rock Springs’ Isaac Schoenfeld.
Offensive line
Additions: DeShawn Woods, Rex Johnsen, Wes King, Mykel Janise, Jagger Filippone, Luke Sandy
Notable losses: Keegan Cryder, Logan Harris, Alonzo Velazquez, Rudy Stofer
With four significant departures on the offensive line, including all-conference selections Keegan Cryder and Logan Harris, the Cowboys will have a different look up front this fall. They will have a couple familiar faces, though.
UW returns two starters in Eric Abojei and Frank Crum, both of whom have displayed development, as well as a handful of reserves. Abojei is coming back for his super senior season, while Crum has two years of eligibility left.
UW hasn’t brought in any transfers on the offensive line, but it did sign six high school prospects at the position. This includes four-star recruit DeShawn Woods, the highest-rated signee in program history. Bohl, who has been hesitant to play true freshmen in the past, didn’t rule out the possibility of Woods making an early impact for the Pokes.
Defensive line
Additions: Jaden Williams, Kevin Sjogren
Notable losses: Garrett Crall, Jaylen Pate, Victor Jones
For as many contributions as 2021 all-conference honorable mention Garrett Crall made on the field over the past few seasons, his leadership is likely what the Cowboys will miss the most. UW also lost Victor Jones and Jaylen Pate to the transfer portal.
Fortunately for UW, there are several veterans that could help fill this void on the defensive line.
An obvious option seems to be Cole Godbout, who earned an all-conference nod as a junior after ranking second among MW defensive linemen with 6.25 tackles per game in league play. Ravontae Holt and Solomon Byrd are coming off season-ending injuries, but both will provide experience up front, as will Jordan Bertagnole.
The Cowboys did not add any transfers on the defensive line, but they did sign a pair of high school prospects in Jaden Williams and Kevin Sjogren.
Linebacker
Additions: Cole DeMarzo, Cayden Hawkins
Notable loss: Chad Muma
There is simply no replacing what Chad Muma brought to the UW football program. The Butkus Award finalist and team captain was first team all-MW for the second straight year in 2021, ranking third in the country in solo tackles and fourth in solo tackles per game, with two interceptions returned for touchdowns.
As with Logan Wilson before Muma, though, the Cowboys have talented options ready to leave their own mark.
Easton Gibbs is the most notable returner at linebacker for UW. He recorded 89 tackles, 49 solo stops and two sacks in his first season as a starter, posting double-digit tackles in four of the last seven games. The Pokes also made a splash in the portal, signing Cole DeMarzo from Michigan State.
The fact that a Power Five linebacker from South Carolina viewed UW as his top option is a testament to the Cowboys’ reputation for developing players at the position.
Defensive back
Additions: JaKorey Hawkins, Deron Harrell, Josh Dixon, Koa McIntyre, Malique Singleton, TJ Urban
Notable losses: Azizi Hearn, C.J. Coldon, Keyon Blankenbaker, Esaias Gandy, Rome Weber
After leading the MW in passing defense last fall, the Cowboys will look to replicate this feat with a plethora of new faces.
Five defensive backs that started in 2021 have either transferred or ran out of eligibility. However, the Cowboys also added some talented pieces to go along with returners that played notable roles last year.
Due to an injury to super senior Esaias Gandy, Isaac White got significant playing time down the stretch of the season. The redshirt freshman safety recorded 33 tackles, 26 solo stops, one sack, one fumble recovery and one pass deflection while appearing in the final six games. The other safety spot isn’t as clear, but the arrivals of high school signees Koa McIntyre, Malique Singleton and TJ Urban will help with depth at the position.
Despite losing two cornerbacks to Power Five programs, the Cowboys might not miss a beat at this spot. They signed transfers JaKorey Hawkins from Ole Miss and Deron Harrell from Wisconsin, who will have two years and one year of eligibility left, respectively. Harrell made nine starts while appearing in 22 games for the Badgers, before missing all of last season with an injury. Hawkins played in 26 games with six starts for the Rebels.
In addition to the newcomers, Cameron Stone should see an increased role at cornerback for the Cowboys, after serving as Azizi Hearn and C.J. Coldon’s top backup last year.