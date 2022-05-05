LARAMIE — The Detroit Lions are bringing in former University of Wyoming offensive lineman Logan Harris as an undrafted free agent.
Harris was a starter on three Wyoming bowl championship teams in 2017, 2019 and 2021 and earned All-Mountain West honors three consecutive years. He started 43 of 54 games for the Cowboys.
Harris began by starting at center for all 13 games during his true freshman season of 2017. He was part of a Wyoming offense led by quarterback Josh Allen. The 2017 Cowboys won the Potato Bowl and posted an 8-5 record. Harris then started all 11 games at right guard during the 2019 season, including Wyoming’s victory in the 2019 Arizona Bowl.
The Torrington native concluded his college career in 2021, starting all 13 games at right guard on UW’s 2021 Potato Bowl championship team.
Harris was selected honorable mention All-MW by conference head coaches and media in three consecutive seasons — 2019, 2020 and 2021. He also was the leader of an offensive line that helped Wyoming rank No. 20 among FBS teams in rushing offense in 2021, No. 14 in the nation in 2020 and No. 23 in the country in 2019.
Harris joins former teammates Chad Muma, Garrett Crall and Keegan Cryder as Cowboys who earned NFL opportunities this spring. Muma was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars as the sixth pick in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft. Crall is joining the Miami Dolphins as an undrafted free agent and Cryder is joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent.
Chamberlin appointed as athletics representative
Scott Chamberlin, a professor in UW’s College of Education, will serve as UW’s next NCAA faculty athletics representative (FAR).
FAR represents the institution and its faculty in relationships with the NCAA and the Mountain West conference. Internally, the representative serves as the liaison for student-athlete NCAA eligibility and academic success, as well as NCAA rules compliance — coordinating between the Office of the President, the faculty community and the Department of Athletics. The representative also is a resource to student-athletes on all academic and student welfare issues.
Chamberlin succeeds Alyson Hagy, a professor in the Department of Visual and Literary Arts, who was in the position for 15 years.
“We express our deepest appreciation for Alyson’s dedicated service for so many years,” UW President Ed Seidel says in a news release. “And I’m delighted that Scott has agreed to accept this appointment, which is so important to our success as an NCAA Division 1 institution.”
Chamberlin, a professor of elementary and early childhood education, teaches math and science methods for elementary pre-service teachers and mathematics seminars at UW. He has been a member of UW’s faculty since 2003. He received a Ph.D. from Purdue University, where he also did his undergraduate work and a master’s degree from the University of Utah.
“I am honored to be selected for this responsibility and for the opportunity to represent the University of Wyoming, its student-athletes, the faculty and the Department of Athletics,” Chamberlin says. “In competition and in the classroom, University of Wyoming student-athletes are perpetually among the best in the conference.”
Gonzalez promoted for Cowgirls tennis
UW tennis head coach Dean Clower announced Thursday the elevation of volunteer coach Julie Gonzalez to a full-time role as the new Cowgirls assistant coach.
“Since joining the program as a volunteer assistant three years ago, Wyoming has become home to me,” Gonzalez said in a news release. “I am extremely thankful for the opportunities Coach Clower has provided for me and I am excited to move into this new role. The Cowgirl Tennis family is amazing, and I can’t wait to continue working with and promoting this program and community. Go Pokes!”
Gonzalez spent the previous three seasons with the program and helped guide five student-athletes to All-Mountain West singles team accolades and three doubles tandems to All-MW doubles team honors.
Gonzalez graduated from Mount Olive with her degree in exercise science with a minor in coaching. While at Mount Olive, Gonzalez earned all-conference doubles honors. In 2017, she earned the Conference Carolinas Scholar-Athlete of the Year for women’s tennis. Gonzalez also played basketball while at UMO.
The Mechlen, Belgium native graduated with her master’s degree in exercise science from West Alabama after her time at Mount Olive.