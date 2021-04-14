LARAMIE – Potential was only going to get Eric Abojei so far.
It didn’t matter that the University of Wyoming redshirt junior guard has started 17 games in his career and is a key cog of one of the most imposing offensive lines in the Mountain West. There was more for him to unlock, Abojei told himself.
So what had to happen for him to reach that next level? He had to lose – weight, that is.
At the start of last season, Abojei was listed at 350 pounds, though that number is likely a bit on the conservative side. Since the season 2020 ended, a 2-4 campaign he admits was a disappointment, Abojei says he has lost anywhere between 50 and 55 pounds.
To lose that much weight in just four months requires an unquantifiable amount of determination and willpower. But it’s exactly what Abojei felt he had to do to reach his peak. It was his idea to take the plunge into the world of dieting.
“I have dreams and aspirations to make it to the next level. And I know, deep inside, that if I didn’t get my weight down, it wasn’t going to help me reach those goals,” Abojei said. “I guess my biggest thing was changing my diet, learning how to eat the right things. And if I was going to slack off, I was going to make sure that it was things that I knew were going to fuel my body the right way.”
That was no small task for Abojei, an admitted fan of cooking. It meant knowing what sort of foods to put in his system, which items would be best following his workouts, and which things wouldn’t just be empty calories.
Somewhat tongue-in-cheek, but also with a hint of sincerity, Abojei said he misses eating “everything.”
“I’m a big guy. I like to eat,” he said with a smile.
His sacrifice has already begun paying off, however. Abojei said he feels reinvigorated without carrying all that extra weight around and is seeing marked improvements in his game. His overall energy is better, and he is able to practice without having to catch his breath.
“(Abojei’s) really improved his physical conditioning, and that’s going to help. He’s down, I don’t know, to 329 (pounds) and he was up, way up above that before,” UW coach Craig Bohl said. “So we saw some good gains with him.”
Last season, UW featured its always-prolific rushing attack, ranking second in the Mountain West with 219.5 rushing yards per game. The passing game struggled for a plethora of reasons, including a season-ending injury to redshirt sophomore quarterback Sean Chambers on the first drive of 2020.
The offensive line had its share of issues in pass protection, allowing 16 sacks in just six games. That rate tied for 93rd nationally.
Abojei knows much of the burden of reinvigorating the Cowboys’ stagnant offense falls on him and his peers in the trenches; they want that pressure and aren’t running from the challenge.
First-year offensive line coach Derek Frazier is already beginning to instill a new energy and swagger up front, Abojei said. Frazier was most recently an assistant coach with the New York Jets and is replacing Bart Miller, who took the offensive line job at the University of Illinois in the offseason.
If UW is going to rebound from a tough 2020 campaign, Abojei knows he will have to do his part.
“We always have something to prove. Every season that we walk into, we try to make sure that we expand our goals and our standards,” Abojei said. “Having those sacks on our shoulders, we don’t want those. We want to go into a season where we don’t have any sacks, where we’re improving in our pass game, and we’re improving in our run game.
“After last season, we’re definitely working on some things.”
Gentry out for the season
Junior wide receiver Gunner Gentry will miss several months with a patella injury, Bohl told reporters Tuesday. Gentry, the younger brother of former UW star Tanner Gentry, caught two passes for 28 yards in 2020 and recorded the team’s lone touchdown reception in the season opener at Nevada. He missed time during the season due to COVID-19 protocol.
UW returns depth at receiver, as redshirt senior Ayden Eberhardt and redshirt freshman Isaiah Neyor will both suit up once again in 2021. They led the team in receiving last season with 252 yards and 248 yards, respectively.
Players, coaches mourn loss of Evans
Tuesday was UW’s first media availability since the death of signee Tony Evans Jr., who was shot and killed in Dallas early Sunday morning. Evans, 17, was set to join the Cowboys as a receiver.
The death is being investigated as a homicide.
Bohl, who was a coach at the University of Tulsa when Evans’ father was a running back there, said he and passing-game coordinator/wide receivers coach Mike Grant will travel to Dallas for Evans’ funeral.
“I mentioned to Tony Sr. that we expect to bury our parents, we just don’t ever expect to bury our children,” Bohl said. “(A) violent loss of life that should not have happened. Unfortunately, that’s part of our society right now.”
Redshirt senior defensive end Garrett Crall, who never got to meet Evans Jr., got emotional when discussing the loss.
“It makes me tear up,” Crall said. “(He won’t be able to) experience and grow like I have here in Wyoming. I would have loved to be that guy’s teammate and just been able to help him.
“I just pray for his family. I just hope that they know, once you’re a Cowboy, you’re always a Cowboy, and you’re always in our family. So I hope his family knows, from our team and the whole state, that they’ll always be one of us.”