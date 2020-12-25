LARAMIE – What started off as a chance conversation about NFL players’ cleats with one of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ trainers has turned into Larry Nance Jr.’s most recent personal mission.
Nance – who starred at the University of Wyoming from 2011-15 and helped lead the Cowboys to the 2015 Mountain West Tournament championship – was drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the 2015 NBA Draft.
In 2018, he was traded from the City of Angels to the Cavaliers, his hometown team, and to a city he holds dearly in his heart. Nance’s father, Larry Nance, was a three-time NBA all-star and played seven seasons with the Cavaliers. Nance Jr. was born in Akron and played his high school ball 30 minutes outside of Cleveland.
When LeBron James left the Cavs to play for the Lakers in 2018, the franchise went from being a title contender to somewhat of an afterthought in NBA circles. None of that mattered to Nance Jr. He was home, and home is forever. Nance Jr. had the best season of his career in Cleveland this past year, averaging a career-best 10.1 points per game and 7.3 rebounds.
The COVID-19 pandemic has ravaged cities across the nation the better part of nine months and has brought small businesses across the United States to their collective knees. Cleveland is, unfortunately, no exception.
Nance Jr. knew he wanted to do something for his city. To see his people hurting was something he couldn’t bear. He had to do something, even if he wasn’t sure what. There must be some way to help people get back on their feet.
“For me, what I feel close to is northeast Ohio,” he said. “(It’s) where I was born, where I was raised and, very thankfully, where I’m playing basketball now.”
Community outreach is nothing new for Nance Jr. In recent months, he has become an active voice fighting voter suppression in Ohio. In an interview with Slate, Nance Jr., who admittedly had never noted prior to the 2020 election, said the last year made him reconsider the way he does things.
Between the pandemic and recent social justice movements, Nance Jr. said he became far more aware of what voting means, and the importance of each and every person participating in the democratic process. Per Slate, he helped teammates, including star Kevin Love, get registered to vote in Ohio. He fought for more drop-off ballot boxes across the state, adamant that 88 for all of Ohio was “ridiculous.”
Nance Jr. also volunteers at hospitals and shares his personal story of living with Crohn’s disease, which he was diagnosed with as a teenager. Crohn’s can be debilitating, but in sharing his tale of perseverance with others, he wants people to know they can thrive and make anything they want of their lives, despite the setbacks.
It’s always been about giving back for Nance Jr.
“I can’t say enough about the type of person that I think Larry is, and his commitment to doing something for the greater good,” Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff said. “He continues to impress me every day.”
Before the Cavs’ first preseason game a couple of weeks ago, Nance Jr. sat on the trainer’s table, going through a fairly typical pregame routine. A team trainer struck up a conversation about the NFL’s “My Cause My Cleats” campaign, where players wear cleats with the name of an organization held near and dear to them to raise awareness for it.
“You guys should do something like that,” Nance Jr. recalled the trainer telling him.
Realistically, getting a shoe company to give 70 or 80 pairs of new shoes for games during the 2020-21 NBA season is probably asking a bit much. But it got him thinking about ways he could try and ease the burden on his beloved city. Nance Jr. went home and spoke with his wife about ways he could bring attention, and hopefully money, to businesses in the Cleveland area.
That’s when inspiration struck, and a now-viral social media post was penned.
On Dec. 16, Nance Jr. took to social media and wrote a short letter. In it, he asked for people to send him apparel featuring the names of their favorite local businesses. He would wear that piece of clothing, whether it was a shirt (Extra-larges, of course. He is 6-foot-7, after all.), a hat or whatever it may be for each game.
As is the case at NBA games, pictures would be taken, which would be a perfect chance to highlight the specific business of the day. He would post about each of the places on social media to bring it even more attention. His jersey from each game night would then be auctioned off, and he would match all the proceeds, which would then all go to the highlighted business. And, after he was done wearing the clothing, it would all be donated to local homeless shelters.
The Twitter post has more than 63,000 likes and more than 11,000 total retweets. On Instagram, the same letter has nearly 22,000 likes. Even the Cavaliers have joined in on the action, agreeing to match the proceeds from the auctioned jerseys.
Fast forward 10 days or so from the initial post, and Nance has received “hundreds” of packages already, he said. There aren’t enough games in a season to highlight every single business, but the goal is to get 140 or so featured: 72 on game nights, and 68 on “off days,” which will consist of social media posts highlighting the businesses, Nance Jr. said.
There will be somewhat of a vetting process for which businesses are ultimately chosen. Unfortunately, there has to be. Part of that will be determining which places have “been hit hardest,” Nance Jr. said.
“We’ve got several hundred, (and) we’re anticipating quite a bit more,” he said. “This is where I’m from. These are the people, the community that I grew up in. They need some help, so we’re trying to do as much good as we can.”
Nance Jr. can’t possibly help everyone in need, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t going to give it his best shot. This holiday season, he is doing everything he can to make a difference.
That desire to do good has not gone unnoticed.
“He is an unbelievably selfless human being. He is a person who genuinely and truly believes in right and how that impacts other people,” Bickerstaff said. “He doesn’t just care about what’s good for him. He cares about this entire community. From kids to the voting rights to small businesses, it’s up and down the board where he’s shown a willingness to help and lend his voice.”