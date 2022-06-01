For the next 11 weeks, WyoSports’ Josh Criswell will continue to examine each game on the University of Wyoming’s 2022 football schedule. Here is a look into the Cowboys’ Sept. 3 home opener against Tulsa.
Looking back
While the Cowboys’ season will get started the prior week at Illinois, Tulsa will be opening its 2022 campaign in Laramie.
Both teams produced similar results last year, with each finishing 7-6 and with a bowl victory. The Golden Hurricane ranked 81st in scoring offense, followed closely by UW at No. 86. The Pokes were more productive on the defensive side of the ball, though, ranking 43rd in points allowed per game, compared to Tulsa at 71st.
The most notable difference looking back at 2021 is how the season unfolded for each team. Wyoming started out 4-0, but went 2-6 in league play. The Hurricane, meanwhile, rallied to win seven of their last 10 games after an 0-3 start.
Key departures
Given the amount of roster turnover for both teams, the Pokes’ Week Zero matchup at Illinois could provide them with an advantage against Tulsa.
The Hurricane lost a pair of NFL draftees on the offensive line in Tyler Smith and Chris Paul, with Travon Fuller, Tyarise Stevenson, Cullen Wick and Josh Johnson also reaching undrafted deals with pro teams. Leading rusher Shamari Brooks has moved on, as well.
Tulsa also lost a handful of contributors to the transfer portal. These include veteran offensive lineman Dante Bivens to Colorado State, graduate transfer receiver Sam Crawford to Rice and defensive linemen Jaxon Player and Deven Lamp to Baylor and San Diego State, respectively.
Room for improvement
With the Hurricane losing their top rusher and two of their top three receivers from last season, they’ll be looking for quarterback Davis Brin to take a step forward in his fifth year with the program.
Brin saw the first significant action of his career last season, passing for 3,254 yards and 18 touchdowns with a 59.3% completion rate. He also added 75 yards and a score on the ground.
He’ll need to improve from an efficiency standpoint, however. Brin’s 16 interceptions were the most in the FBS last season, with his 132.6 passer rating being the third-worst among quarterbacks with at least 400 pass attempts.
Veteran core
Tulsa ranked fifth in the AAC last year in scoring and total defense, and will lean on an experienced linebacker group during the upcoming season.
Returning starter and 2021 leading tackler Justin Wright figures to play a pivotal part at middle linebacker this fall. The 2020 second-team All-AAC selection earned an all-conference honorable mention after recording 5½ tackles for loss, 3½ sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one interception returned for a touchdown.
Jon-Michael Terry, a Tulsa native and former Oklahoma linebacker, only played four games due to a season-ending injury in his first year with the Hurricane. However, he has plenty of experience after appearing in 42 career games with the Sooners. Dorian Hopkins and Grant Sawyer are other upperclassmen that should see the field, as well.
Opening line
DraftKings is the only Wyoming sports book operator that has released a betting line for the matchup between the Cowboys and Hurricane. Wyoming is listed as a 1.5-point underdog, with the over-under set at 46 points.