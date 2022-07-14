For the next five weeks, WyoSports’ Josh Criswell will continue to examine each game on the University of Wyoming’s 2022 football schedule. Here is a look into the Cowboys’ matchup against Utah State.
Reigning champs
The Aggies were one of college football’s biggest surprises in 2021. After going 1-5 the prior year and being picked to finish fifth in the Mountain Division, Utah State rolled to an 11-3 record and its first Mountain West title.
Wyoming was one of just three teams to hand the Aggies a defeat, and it did so in shocking fashion. The Cowboys entered the game at 5-5 with losses in five of their previous six games, with offensive inconsistency at the forefront of these struggles. They rebounded in a significant way, racking up 604 total yards in a 44-17 rout.
High-powered attack
Utah State’s title run was driven by one of the most productive Group of Five offenses in the country. Logan Bonner’s 3,628 passing yards and 36 touchdowns ranked 12th and seventh in the FBS, respectively, while Deven Thompkins was second nationally with 1,704 receiving yards. Thompkins joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent after the season, but Bonner is back and should be an early favorite to take home MW offensive player of the year honors.
For as dominant as the Aggies’ aerial attack was, though, they were far from one-dimensional on offense. Utah State was the only team in the conference to average more than 300 yards passing and 140 yards rushing last season. Leading rusher Calvin Tyler Jr. is back, along with five starters on the offensive line.
QB swap
While he likely won’t play much of a role in this year’s meeting, barring an injury to Bonner, there will be plenty of attention surrounding Utah State backup quarterback Levi Williams.
Williams announced his decision to transfer from UW less than 24 hours after being named the Potato Bowl MVP, and ultimately ended up joining the Cowboys’ conference rival. If he does get in the game, he will have ample ammunition as far as motivation is concerned, given Cowboys coach Craig Bohl’s remarks that he would “just like to have some quarterbacks that can throw the ball” after Williams and fellow signal-caller Sean Chambers hit the transfer portal.
Meanwhile, the Cowboys’ presumed favorite to take over the starting quarterback role has plenty of familiarity with the Aggies. Andrew Peasley spent four years at Utah State before transferring to UW this off-season. He didn’t see much action with his former team, but did compile 224 yards and three touchdowns in a 49-45 win over Air Force that gave the Aggies the tiebreaker they needed to reach the MW title game.
Arrivals and departures
While Utah State has a wealth of experience returning at quarterback, running back and the offensive line, receiver is a different story. The Aggies lose three receivers who combined to catch 206 passes for 3,337 yards and 31 touchdowns, including arguably the league’s top offensive weapon in Thompkins.
They did make some notable pickups in the offseason, however, with Maryland’s Brian Cobbs and Alabama’s Xavier Williams bringing Power Five experience to the passing game. They also added Miami transfer Gurvan Hall Jr., a former four-star recruit who appeared in 43 games with 18 starts in four years with the Hurricanes, to the secondary.
By the numbers
Despite last year’s success and the return of some key pieces, Utah State doesn’t have much of an edge over the Cowboys in ESPN’s Football Power Index. The Aggies currently sit at No. 88, fifth in the MW and just 11 spots ahead of the Pokes.
Sportsbooks seem to differ on this, though. Utah State has 9-to-1 odds to win the MW on DraftKings, compared to 45-to-1 odds for Wyoming. Their regular-season win total over-under is set at seven, which is two more than the Cowboys.