Coming off a 2-4 campaign that included a pair of blowout victories and two losses decided by a field goal or less, there’s no shortage of intrigue surrounding the University of Wyoming football team this fall.
The Cowboys return 21 of 22 starters from the 2020 season, including four all-conference selections and three honorable mentions. As a result, they were picked to finish second in the Mountain Division during last month’s preseason Mountain West poll. UW even got a pair of first-place votes, its most since 2005.
With the Pokes set to open fall camp today, here are five questions to monitor heading into the 2021 season.
What will Tim Polasek’s offense look like?
For the first time since 2014, the Cowboys enter the season with a new face commanding their offense.
Tim Polasek took over as offensive coordinator in February following the departure of Brent Vigen, who landed his first head coaching job at Montana State. Similar to Vigen, Polasek worked under UW head coach Craig Bohl during his historic run at North Dakota State, with both coaches displaying a preference for run-oriented offenses throughout their careers. Polasek – who served as Iowa’s offensive line coach the past four years – was an NDSU assistant from 2006-12, before returning as offensive coordinator and winning a pair of FCS national championships from 2014-16.
If Polasek’s time at NDSU is any indication, UW fans can expect an offense that prides itself on establishing the gap power, but isn’t afraid to mix in jet sweeps and other motion concepts. Multiple-tight end sets were a frequent occurrence when Polasek was with the Bison, as were designed quarterback runs and play-action passes. Strong quarterback play was another constant, although it is difficult to determine whether this was more a byproduct of coaching or the blessings of having future NFL signal-callers Carson Wentz and Easton Stick behind center.
The tight end and fullback positions were at the heart of Polasek’s offenses in the past, opening a door of opportunity for several young Cowboys – in particular, sophomore tight end Treyton Welch and redshirt freshman fullback Parker Christensen. As a physical, versatile athlete capable of moving between the backfield and tight end, Christensen could be in store for a big year under Polasek.
Can Isaiah Neyor add the explosive element that’s been missing from the passing game?
While the rushing attack might be the focal point, one of the more intriguing aspects of the Cowboys’ offense is the potential for a true deep threat in the passing game – something that has been absent since Tanner Gentry torched opposing defenses for 1,326 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2016.
The return of senior Ayden Eberhardt, UW’s leading receiver last season, should provide a veteran presence and sense of reliability in the passing game. A player who is a little bit more of an unknown, though, has the potential to help the team stretch the field in a way that hasn’t occurred since Josh Allen departed for the NFL.
Isaiah Neyor emerged as one of the most explosive players in the MW as a redshirt freshman in 2020, racking up 306 yards from scrimmage on nine touches. The 6-foot-3 speedster’s 31 yards per catch would’ve ranked No. 1 in the nation, but he came up four receptions shy of qualifying for the NCAA rankings.
Obviously, Neyor put up these numbers in extremely limited action. But coming off a season in which eight of his nine touches went for 15 yards or more, including six plays of more than 30 yards, there’s an abundance of optimism swirling around his first full season at the college level.
Which Cowboys will contend for conference and national awards?
UW hasn’t claimed an MW individual award since 2018, when Lou Groza Award finalist Cooper Rothe was named the league’s special teams player of the year. However, several Pokes appear to have a chance to end that trend this season.
Junior running back Xazavian Valladay is viewed as one of the top playmakers in the MW after leading the league in rushing and securing first team all-conference honors in each of the past two seasons. On the other side of the ball, classmate Chad Muma is coming off a 2020 campaign in which he led the MW and ranked No. 3 nationally with 11.8 tackles per game, in addition to being named a first-team all-conference linebacker.
Nevada quarterback Carson Strong and San Jose State defensive lineman Cade Hall were the league’s preseason offensive and defensive players of the year, but Valladay and Muma couldn’t have been far behind. Neyor is another player to keep an eye on, as a breakout season could land him in the running for UW’s first MW freshman of the year nod since linebacker Logan Wilson in 2016.
It’s not just conference honors the Cowboys could find themselves in contention for, either.
Junior center Keegan Cryder was recently recognized as one of the top interior linemen in the country when he was named to the Outland Trophy watch list for the second straight year. Cryder played a leading role in a rushing attack that ranked second in the MW and No. 14 nationally with 219.5 yards per game, and while he’ll be a longshot to bring the Outland Trophy to Laramie, All-American recognition is a realistic possibility.
Valladay has been named to the preseason watch list for the Doak Walker Award, given to the top running back in college football, after ranking in the top 20 in the country in rushing yards per game each of the past two seasons.
Muma, meanwhile, was recognized as one of the nation’s top linebackers with his selection to the Butkus Award preseason watch list.
How much will Wyoming benefit from continuity on its defensive staff?
After having three different defensive coordinators in three years from 2018-20, the Cowboys enjoyed a sense of cohesion this offseason.
Jay Sawvel is back for his second season as defensive coordinator, with all of his assistants returning, as well. This is quite the change from last year, when UW was forced to replace then-defensive coordinator Jake Dickert, who left for the same job at Washington State and took a pair of assistants with him.
A brand-new defensive staff navigated an array of obstacles in 2020, most notably the cancellation of spring practice and upheaval of their first offseason together as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which started to surge shortly after their arrival in Laramie. The loss of Logan Wilson and Cassh Maluia to the NFL and all-conference defensive back Alijah Halliburton to graduation didn’t make matters easier, and early growing pains were evident as the Pokes allowed 37 and 34 points in two of their first three games.
However, after a pair of mid-season cancellations, the UW defense rallied. The Cowboys finished No. 14 in the country in yards allowed per play and No. 16 in total defense, while giving up just 16 points per game during their final three contests.
Will Sean Chambers stay healthy and help UW reach its full potential?
In what has seemingly become an annual tradition since Allen’s departure to the NFL following the 2017 season, the quarterback position remains the greatest question mark surrounding the UW offense.
Sean Chambers edged out redshirt freshman Levi Williams to take the top spot on the Cowboys’ depth chart heading into the fall after a close battle this spring. A sophomore entering his fourth season with the program, Chambers provides reason for optimism and caution in 2021.
The 6-foot-3, 225-pound signal-caller took over as the Cowboys’ starter late in his freshman year and, when healthy, has been their No. 1 guy behind center. Chambers has passed for 1,187 yards and 10 touchdowns with three interceptions in 13 career games, while rushing for 894 yards and 12 scores. His dual-threat abilities have been put on display throughout his time at Wyoming, compiling 100 or more rushing yards on six occasions. He also boasts a 9-3 record as a starter, and has scored touchdowns both through the air and on the ground seven different times.
“When healthy” is the major caveat.
Each of Chambers’ three seasons have been cut short by injuries, with his 2020 campaign being ended by a broken left fibula during the Cowboys’ first drive of the year. A broken fibula to his other leg ended a promising freshman season, when his arrival sparked a 4-0 finish following a 2-6 start with Tyler Vander Waal at the reins. In 2019, the Cowboys started out 6-2, spurring hopes the program might secure its first MW championship. A knee injury knocked Chambers out for the rest of the season, however, and UW proceeded to lose three of its final four league games to remove itself from the conference title hunt.
If one thing has been apparent throughout Chambers’ college career, it’s that the Pokes are a better team with him in the starting lineup. This is evidenced by not only his 9-3 record as a starter during the past three years, but also by the team’s underwhelming 36.8 winning percentage in all other games during this span.