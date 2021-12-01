Eight members of the University of Wyoming football team received Mountain West honors Tuesday afternoon, as the league unveiled its 2021 all-conference teams.
The teams were voted on by the 12 MW head coaches and media members covering the league.
Senior linebacker Chad Muma represented the Cowboys on the All-Mountain West first team, while senior running back Xazavian Valladay, junior cornerback C.J. Coldon, senior center Keegan Cryder and sophomore wide receiver Isaiah Neyor made the second team. Senior defensive end Garrett Crall, junior nose tackle Cole Godbout and senior offensive guard Logan Harris received honorable mentions.
Muma ranked No. 1 in the Mountain West and No. 2 in the nation in solo tackles, averaging 6.7 per game. He also ranked No. 2 in the MW and No. 4 nationally with 10.8 total tackles per game. Muma had two interception returns for touchdowns during the season to rank No. 1 in the conference and No. 2 in the country, while his three interceptions tied him for third in the conference. Muma is one of six finalists for this year’s Butkus Award, which honors the best linebacker in college football.
Valladay ranked No. 3 in the Mountain West in rushing yards per game (82.0) and yards per carry (5.2). He was No. 8 in the conference in all-purpose yards (101.42 per game), and second on the team with 23 receptions.
Coldon helped lead a Wyoming defense that ranked No. 7 in the nation in pass defense, holding opponents to just 177.5 yards per game. He was credited with nine pass breakups, the eighth-most in the conference, and ranked third on the Cowboys with 66 tackles.
Cryder started his 43rd consecutive game last Saturday in Wyoming’s regular-season finale. Those 43 starts include every game of Cryder’s Wyoming career, dating back to his redshirt freshman season in 2018. Cryder helped pave the way for Wyoming to rank No. 2 in the Mountain West and No. 30 nationally in rushing offense.
Neyor led the Mountain West and ranked No. 9 nationally with 11 receiving touchdowns. He also led the conference with 20.3 yards per catch, while ranking No. 8 in the league with 791 receiving yards.
Crall rose from being a walk-on to being voted a two-time team captain by his teammates. The Wyoming defense ranked No. 4 in the MW and No. 36 nationally with 346.6 yards allowed per game. He also was part of a defense that ranked No. 1 in the conference and No. 7 nationally in pass defense (177.5 yards allowed per game). For the 2021 season, Crall recorded 41 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, one sack, four quarterback hurries and two pass breakups.
Godbout ranked No. 4 among MW defensive linemen in tackles in 2021, averaging 5.0 per game. He ranked No. 2 in the category during league play with 6.25 tackles per game. Godbout had 60 total tackles on the year, with four sacks, five tackles for loss, five quarterback hurries and five pass breakups.
Harris has been a key contributor on the UW offensive line for the past five seasons. He has started 42 games and played in 53 during his Cowboys career. His blocking enabled Wyoming to average 195.1 rushing yards per game.