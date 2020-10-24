Cheyenne, WY (82001)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning. Increasing clouds with periods of showers this afternoon. High 58F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow. Low 9F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches.