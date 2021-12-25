LARAMIE – When Brent Vigen left the University of Wyoming earlier this year after seven seasons as offensive coordinator to accept his first head coaching job at Montana State, UW coach Craig Bohl gifted his longtime assistant a bottle of Dom Pérignon champagne, with instructions to open it following his first win.
He might have to pop another one in the near future.
At 12-2, Vigen has the Bobcats one win away from their first FCS (previously Division I-AA) national championship since 1984. Fittingly, their final obstacle is North Dakota State, where Vigen and Bohl helped build arguably the greatest dynasty in FCS history before heading to UW in December 2013.
As NDSU’s offensive coordinator, Vigen won three consecutive national titles from 2011-13. During this time, he began to realize that Montana State is part of a rare group of programs capable of reaching the mountaintop of FCS football any given year.
“There’s only a handful of teams that have the support, tradition, all those things that are necessary to be a consistent contender,” Vigen said. “I felt like Montana State was that, and had been recently back in the early part of the decade when we were having our success and getting that run going at NDSU. I felt like it was possible. It’s laying it out and executing it that’s the complicated part, but here we are.”
Having spent nearly two decades as a player and coach at the FCS level, Vigen was well aware of the stakes at Montana State. Between this and finding the right fit for his family, he knew the Bobcats presented the perfect chance to jump into head coaching.
“It was big,” Vigen said. “Becoming a head coach was maybe a few years in the making, but it was about finding the right opportunity that I felt matched up with my desires, my family’s idea of a place to live and all those types of things.
“In Montana State, I saw a program that had the support and leadership from the top down, from our president to our AD, a community that’s thriving, a university that’s growing, so all the pieces were in place to be able to do what we’re doing. For my family, it’s been a great move staying in the West, so to speak, and moving to a really inviting community has been really great for us as a family. It’s really been a great 10-plus months now, and we certainly want to close this out the right way.”
Vigen stepped into a unique situation when he was hired in February.
Montana State had opted out of the spring season, which gave the new head coach ample time to get acquainted with his players. It didn’t take long to earn their trust.
“Just the way he goes about it and the way he carries himself,” senior offensive lineman Lewis Kidd told the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. “He’s not going to scream at you, necessarily, he’s not going to go and cuss somebody out or whatever it is, but he’s meticulous, he’s thoughtful and he knows what he’s talking about.
“He’s very smart, and when he talks, we all listen. I don’t think it took very long for guys to be like, ‘OK, this guy knows what he’s talking about, this guy’s been around the block, he’s won a couple championships. Let’s trust him, let’s tune in and let’s get going.’ … It’s been awesome to see him kind of grow into that and all the guys start leaning on him.”
Added junior receiver Willie Patterson: “We were coachless, so we had no direction. He came in and said his standards and said his goals, and told us that we could win a championship, and this is how you do it … (He said), ‘This is where I’ve done it, and this is exactly what we need to do.’ We were like, ‘I want to win a championship too, so let’s do exactly what you say.’
“It was kind of like him leading us in the right way, and coming in and respecting us and respecting the program of what it was before all of our different standards and rules. He just kept that along and just added his little tweaks in there, and now everybody just loves Vigen.”
Regardless of what unfolds Jan. 8 in Frisco, Texas, Montana State’s 2021 campaign already ranks among the most successful in school history. The Bobcats’ 12 wins tie a program-best, and the most since their last championship in 1984.
Vigen acknowledges that it will be difficult to replicate NDSU’s run of eight national titles in nine years, which he and Bohl started in 2011. Regardless, he feels Montana State should be in this position, competing for the FCS crown, on a yearly basis.
“What’s been done there, that’s hard to repeat,” Vigen said. “That’s a decade long. This is their ninth trip to the finals in 11 years, I think, so I don’t know if that’s going to be matched again, but being a consistent competitor is certainly what we aim to be. This trip to the championship is on the heels of a trip to the semifinals in ‘19, so hopefully we can be one of those teams. I think we should.
“The support we’re granted – both with people in the stands, and from our administration to our fan base – puts us in that position where we should be at this place. It’s hard to get here every year, and to repeat it every year, I don’t know if that’s necessarily possible like NDSU has. But this is definitely our expectation.”
Josh Criswell covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at jcriswell@wyosports.net or 307-755-3325. Follow him on Twitter at @criswell_sports.