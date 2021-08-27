LARAMIE – University of Wyoming linebacker Chad Muma has received plenty of attention following a breakout 2020 season, during which he ranked No. 2 in the Mountain West and No. 6 nationally with 11.8 tackles per game.
One of the secrets to his success: a deep defensive line that clears the way for the Butkus Award watch list honoree, as well as the rest of the defense, to thrive.
“That’s what makes us have all those tackles,” Muma said. “If it weren’t for them, we wouldn’t be able to do anything. They clear up the gaps to allow us to run through and have a free tackle without any offensive lineman climbing up to us.”
As UW coach Craig Bohl has often noted, 2020 was “a bad movie” for the Cowboys.
The Pokes went 2-4, marking their lowest winning percentage since 2015. Silver linings did, however, emerge from the struggles.
One of the main benefits from the down year was the experience gained on the defensive line.
A handful of Cowboys received significant playing time as a result of injuries to players such as senior captain Garrett Crall, fellow defensive end Teagan Liufau and starting defensive tackle Ravontae Holt. Solomon Byrd – a freshman All-American at defensive end in 2019 – opted out of the season, further creating opportunities for underclassmen in the defensive line room.
Several players capitalized on the chance to see the field more frequently.
One of these individuals was redshirt freshman DeVonne Harris, who carried the momentum of a strong performance in the season finale against Boise State over into spring practice, and entered the summer as the starter opposite Crall at defensive end. Junior Victor Jones and redshirt freshman Jaylen Pate, who also made an impact last fall, are very much in the mix for playing time at the position, as well.
“The cool thing is they’re all getting older,” Crall said. “They kind of know what they’re doing now, so they know when they’re making mistakes or how to get better and how to learn. The good thing is they all bring something different to the table. That’s something Coach (Marty) English really likes.
“What one guy might lack a little bit in our room, there’s a guy that does well there. We have a guy that can play in every different point and situation during the game.”
With Crall, Harris, Liufau, Byrd, Jones and Pate back, defensive end always figured to be a strength for the Cowboys. After working through some injuries, however, the interior D-line is starting to spur confidence, as well.
The Pokes slow-played Holt’s return from a third major knee injury, while sophomore Cole Godbout – who led the UW line in tackles during his first season as a starter in 2020 – dealt with his own medical woes earlier in camp. Both have seen increased repetitions in practice as of late, though, something that has Bohl optimistic.
“We’ve got a little bit better,” the coach said. “Ravontae Holt, we’ve brought him along slowly. (He’s) coming back from several ACL tears – two on one knee and one on the other. But we’ve increased his rep count, so he’s been back. Cole Godbout missed some practices earlier, and he’s been back, so that’s been encouraging.”
With 10 players on the defensive line that have made contributions at some point in their UW career, the Cowboys have no shortage of options in the trenches. Despite this abundance of experience, however, playing time does not appear to be an issue.
As Wyoming gears up for what it hopes is the program’s first Mountain West title run, Bohl acknowledged that he plans to fully use the Pokes’ experience to their advantage.
“We’re going to rotate those guys a lot more,” he said. “It’s almost like sumo wrestling; you have to roll those guys. You’ll see a whole variety of guys play.”