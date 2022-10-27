LARAMIE – Becoming a leader for a Division I football team doesn’t just happen overnight.
Frank Crum, who graduated from Laramie High in 2018, is a third-generation player for the University of Wyoming. His grandfather, Earl, lettered for the Cowboys in 1940, and his father, Gary, was an all-conference lineman and team captain in 1981.
The decision to stay home was an easy one for Crum. He was the first Plainsman to earn a DI football scholarship in nearly 20 years.
Crum is now in his fifth year at UW after redshirting his freshman season. He’s appeared in more than 40 games for the Cowboys, and is now one of the most veteran guys on the entire roster.
Crum’s experience has naturally moved him into a key leadership role on the Cowboys’ offensive line. He’s solidified himself as the team’s No. 1 right tackle, and has helped a UW rushing attack that ranks No. 4 in the Mountain West with 172.6 yards per game so far this season.
“There was definitely a transition between me being that young guy on the team,” Crum said. “Even though I was a fourth-year guy last year, the guys I was there with were the ones who had brought me along through the whole process.”
Left tackle Eric Abojei and left guard Zach Watts have joined Crum as leaders on the offensive front. The trio have helped newcomers like Jack Walsh at right guard and Nofoafia Tulafono at center transition to the starting lineup because of injuries this season.
Walsh started his first career game against New Mexico earlier this month. The redshirt freshman credited Crum with helping him smooth the transition from backup to starter.
“It was definitely a lot of pressure,” Walsh said. “I was playing next to Frank, and Frank’s been here forever. I think he’s had close to 40 starts in college, so playing next to a guy like that who’s had that much experience, the one thing that was on my mind was that I didn’t want to let him down.
“I wanted him to have all the confidence in the world in me that I was going to get the job done.”
Crum had a similar experience when it came to becoming a starter. Walsh was a spot-start in place of the injured Emmanuel Pregnon, and Crum also started his first career game after the lineman before him went down.
“Me and Jack’s story isn’t too different,” Crum said. “It was my second year, too, when someone got injured. We were both called to answer the bell. I think Jack has done a wonderful job doing that. I really enjoy playing next to him, and I respect that he looks to me as a leader.”
Crum had a similar experience looking up to a veteran player in front of him. He came into the program behind Logan Harris, who briefly signed with the Detroit Lions this summer as an undrafted free agent.
“I felt the same exact way with him that Jack probably feels about me,” Crum said. “You don’t want to disappoint those guys. There’s a lot of emotions and adrenaline going when you get your first start, but there was no letdown with Jack Walsh.”
Crum and Walsh both played big roles in helping UW beat Utah State 28-14 at home last weekend. The Cowboys rushed for 330 yards against the Aggies to go along with 199 passing yards.
“When your running game is clicking, you can just feel it,” Crum said. “The backs are behind you, but you feel it with the other offensive linemen when you’re making holes. You can just anticipate and know that the back is going to hit that hole that you just created.
“It’s a good feeling when you just see them buzz right by you and start breaking tackles and eventually get into the end zone. The running attack is a huge thing for us, so to go out there and do that versus a really decent defensive line was big for us.”
Mentoring younger players like Walsh and Tulafono isn’t just about the X’s and O’s on the field. Crum’s favorite part of this year’s offensive line is how much the group gets along outside of the locker room.
“It’s not a very cliquey team,” Crum said. “There’s a lot of guys hanging out together outside of football. Hanging out with these guys is huge, because that’s where you really get to know who they are, and not just as football players.”
Crum’s ability to lead hasn’t gone unnoticed by UW coach Craig Bohl. He sees the impact the veteran lineman has on the rest of the group on a daily basis.
“Frank has really asserted himself as a leader, along with Eric Abojei,” Bohl said. “They’re both older players and have played a lot of football. They keep our tempo up in practice, and they’re challenging. They encourage other guys, but they also demand a high performance, not only from themselves, but those around them.”
Now, as a key leader of the Cowboys’ offensive line, the most important thing for Crum is to see the guys next to him putting in consistent work on a daily basis. A testament to the team’s work ethic is Walsh being able to step in and play, having not started a game all season.
“To have a second-string depth chart that won’t miss a beat when they come in is just as important as having good starters,” Crum said. “It’s inevitable that in a football season you’re going to have a guy go down at any position.
“I always encourage second-string guys all the time that their time is way sooner than they think. It’s hard to believe that for some guys, but it’s true.”
The Cowboys (5-3 overall, 3-1 Mountain West) are out to their best start in conference play since Crum joined the program. While it’s exciting to see hard work pay off, UW’s season is far from over.
“There’s no time to sit on our laurels,” Crum said. “I think we’re playing better ball, and we’re increasingly getting better. Coach Bohl always says that football teams either get better or worse as the season goes on, and the sense is our football team is getting better. But we’re not accepting where we’re at right now.
“We know we still have to get better, so going on the road versus Hawaii will be a lot of challenges for us. We just need to keep a business-trip mindset and handle this travel the right way.”