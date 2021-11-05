Each week, University of Wyoming beat writer Josh Criswell offers his take on the current status of each Mountain West football team. Here are this week’s power rankings:
1. Fresno State (Last week: 2)
Fresno State took a tumble in the power rankings after debuting at No. 1 a little more than a month ago, but the Bulldogs have reclaimed the top spot. FSU has rebounded from a 1-1 start to MW play with three straight wins – a shutout of Wyoming, followed by victories over top West Division contenders Nevada and San Diego State. Last week’s 30-20 win over previously undefeated SDSU was particularly impressive, as the Bulldogs torched the No. 2 defense in the conference for 485 yards.
2. Nevada (Last week: 3)
Nevada’s two-point loss to Fresno State two weeks ago is its only blemish of league play. The Wolf Pack have dominated the rest of the MW competition they’ve faced, winning their other three conference games by an average of 19.3 points. Unfortunately for them, they won’t have an easy path the rest of the way. Nevada’s final four opponents are a combined 11-7 in conference action, with each still very much in the hunt for a MW title game appearance.
3. San Diego State (Last week: 1)
San Diego State only has one loss on its record, but the nature of the defeat last week drops it two spots in the rankings. The Aztecs were overmatched by Fresno State, trailing by double digits for the final 44:17, and falling into a 20-point hole midway through the second quarter. There’s still three West Division teams with only one loss, but SDSU no longer controls its own destiny.
4. Air Force (Last week: 4)
Air Force will continue a two-week break from MW competition this weekend at home against Army, before closing out the season with games against Colorado State, Nevada and UNLV. Neither of the Falcons’ two conference losses look terrible at this point, playing Mountain Division leader Utah State and then-undefeated SDSU to within a touchdown.
5. Boise State (Last week: 5)
Once the preseason favorite to lock up the Mountain Division, Boise State finds itself facing an uphill battle for the final month of the season. The Broncos snapped a two-game skid last week with a 28-19 win over CSU, but they have two sizable road tests remaining – Fresno State on Saturday, and SDSU in the regular-season finale. It should be noted, though, that Boise State holds the head-to-head tiebreaker with Utah State.
6. Utah State (Last week: 6)
After close calls against UNLV and Colorado State, Utah State exerted its dominance in a 51-31 win over Hawaii last Saturday. With a one-game lead – and head-to-head advantage over second-place Air Force – in the Mountain Division, the Aggies have to be feeling good about where they’re at. With only one team with a winning record left on their schedule, a MW title game appearance is looking more and more likely.
7. San Jose State (Last week: 9)
San Jose State seems to have found its groove with Nick Nash behind center. The receiver-turned-quarterback has rushed for over 100 yards in back-to-back wins over UNLV and Wyoming. The Spartans will receive an uptick in competition, however, with games against Nevada, Utah State and Fresno State – who are a combined 11-3 in MW play – to close out the season.
8. Colorado State (Last week: 7)
Colorado State will have a chance to halt a two-game losing streak this weekend against its biggest rival. CSU has lost to Utah State and Boise State in consecutive weeks following back-to-back blowouts to start league play. A win over Wyoming on Saturday would keep the Rams’ conference title hopes alive.
9. Hawaii (Last week: 8)
A 17-13 win over SJSU in its conference opener has been the high point of the season for Hawaii, which has lost its last three MW games – including the last two by a combined 37 points. That trend could continue this weekend, as the Rainbow Warriors host a San Diego State team coming off its first loss of the year.
10. New Mexico (Last week: 10)
New Mexico strung together back-to-back wins to close out the 2020 season, and could be on the verge of another MW winning streak. The Lobos, who are coming off a bye week following their 14-3 win over Wyoming on Oct. 23, will look to keep UNLV winless Saturday.
11. Wyoming (Lask week: 11)
The Cowboys’ best start this century is a distant memory after losing their first four Mountain West games. There was reason for optimism in last week’s 27-21 loss to San Jose State, however. For one, the offense reached the 400-yard threshold for the first time all season. UW also scored three touchdowns after failing to record one in its previous 10 quarters. If the UW defense – which struggled last week, but has been otherwise dominant – can get back on track, the Pokes have a strong chance to pick up their first MW win Saturday against CSU.
12. UNLV (Last week: 12)
It was back to life, back to reality for UNLV last weekend. After playing their previous four opponents to within a touchdown, the winless Rebels were hammered by Nevada 51-20. UNLV seems to have a shot to get in the win column, with a pair of sub-.500 teams awaiting them the next two weeks. With showdowns against SDSU and Air Force to close out the season, this is looking like the Rebels’ last chance to avoid a second straight winless season.