NCAA Football: Wyoming vs Air Force

Sept 16, 2022; Laramie, WY, USA; Wyoming Cowboys quarterback Andrew Peasley (6) against the Air Force Falcons at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-UW Media-Athletics

 Troy Babbitt

LARAMIE – University of Wyoming starting middle linebacker and team captain Easton Gibbs was not supposed to play in Friday night’s Mountain West opener against Air Force.

Battling illness, Gibbs vomited throughout Thursday night, losing around 12 pounds in a 24-hour span. He ran a 104-degree fever an hour before kickoff, and UW coach Craig Bohl was informed that one of the centerpieces of a defense tasked with slowing down the nation’s top rushing attack wouldn’t be available.

Josh Criswell covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at jcriswell@wyosports.net or 307-755-3325. Follow him on Twitter at @criswell_sports.

