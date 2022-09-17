LARAMIE – University of Wyoming starting middle linebacker and team captain Easton Gibbs was not supposed to play in Friday night’s Mountain West opener against Air Force.
Battling illness, Gibbs vomited throughout Thursday night, losing around 12 pounds in a 24-hour span. He ran a 104-degree fever an hour before kickoff, and UW coach Craig Bohl was informed that one of the centerpieces of a defense tasked with slowing down the nation’s top rushing attack wouldn’t be available.
“That's when they kind of pulled the plug on me,” Gibbs said.
The Cowboys’ medical staff made a last-ditch effort to get him on the field, however, and it proved successful. Ten minutes before kickoff, it was determined Gibbs could give it a go. Bohl gave him a head-butt – the coach joked after the game that he had a bruise on his head as a result – and Gibbs ran out onto the field midway through the first quarter.
UW went on to beat its Mountain Division rival 17-14.
“I got on another IV, and something magical happened,” Gibbs said. “It dropped me down a little bit, so I got taped and just ran out there.”
Added Bohl: “It was touch-and-go all the way up until a couple minutes before, so I gave doctor (Matthew) Boyer the game ball. I called him the witch doctor, and he got Easton right.”
Bohl said after the win that “the middle linebacker is the bell cow” in terms of what the Cowboys’ game plan was to contain Air Force’s triple-option attack.
Gibbs finished with six tackles, three solo stops and a tackle for loss, as UW held Air Force’s rushing attack to 337.5 yards and 3.4 yards per carry below its season average. As junior defensive tackle Cole Godbout pointed out following the game, Gibbs’ presence gave the Pokes a mental edge on the field.
“I think it was a really big boost,” Godbout said. “He's one of our leaders on the defensive side. When he's out, that kind of worries us, just because he's one of our better players. We're all good, but he's an older guy and he's played them before, so it was good to see him.”
Sunn steps in
While Gibbs’ gutsy performance was a prevailing storyline from the game, he wasn’t the only middle linebacker to make a notable impact for the Cowboys. With Gibbs’ availability appearing bleak throughout the day, Bohl informed Read Sunn in the late afternoon that he would be making his first career start.
The redshirt freshman made three tackles on Air Force’s first drive of the game, and provided Gibbs with much-needed breaks throughout the rest of the contest. He finished with four tackles, being credited with one solo stop and half a tackle for loss.
“This morning, there was talk going around that Easton wasn't feeling too well,” Sunn said. “Honestly, I sat down at breakfast this morning, and Cole DeMarzo, Shae (Suiaunoa) and Connor Shay were all hyping me up a little bit, and I thought they were just messing with me. But about two hours before kickoff when we left the hotel, coach Bohl told me I'd start the game.”
Despite having only played 11 defensive snaps all season prior to this week, Gibbs didn’t have any doubts that Sunn was ready for the moment.
“They told me they were going to let Read roll, and credit to Read,” Gibbs said. “I trust that guy, and it makes it a lot easier on me having a dude like that that I can look at. I trust him to do it. I didn't have to rely on me just being out there the whole time, and it made a big difference that he stepped up like that.”
Having Air Force’s number
For the second consecutive season, junior quarterback Andrew Peasley played a key role in helping his team win a conference opener against Air Force.
Last year at Utah State, Peasley threw for 224 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions, as the Aggies picked up a 49-45 win that proved pivotal in their Mountain West title run. He was picked off once Friday, but still threw for 162 yards and a touchdown, while posting a season-high 78.3% completion rate and rushing for 36 yards on five carries.
Special guest
Friday’s national anthem provided a bit of a blast from the past for Wyoming fans.
Joel and LaVonne Allen – parents of UW great and Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen – were recognized on the field, with Joel singing the "The Star-Spangled Banner.” The couple received a loud ovation from the War Memorial Stadium crowd following the performance.
Josh Criswell covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at jcriswell@wyosports.net or 307-755-3325. Follow him on Twitter at @criswell_sports.