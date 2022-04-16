LARAMIE – With four veteran defensive ends leaving the program this offseason, no position on the University of Wyoming defense had more uncertainty surrounding it entering the spring.
The quick progress of this group, however, has turned potential concerns into a source of excitement.
UW coach Craig Bohl noted after the second practice of the spring that the “speed and quickness of our young defensive ends” was what had impressed him most. With eight practices now completed and the Cowboys set for their first scrimmage today, defensive coordinator Jay Sawvel echoes this sentiment, noting the development of DeVonne Harris, Sabastian Harsh, Oluwaseyi Omotosho and Braden Siders has been “a pleasant surprise.”
“They’ve been playing pretty well,” Sawvel said. “They’ve done some good things. We’re trying to do a few more things with them, to take advantage of their speed and quickness on some stuff. We’re not huge at that position. That might be a problem in a couple games, but for a lot of people, I don’t know it will be a huge determining factor.
“They’ve been solid in assignments, they’ve been solid in their fundamentals, and they’ve played physical, so that’s been a pleasant surprise. You didn’t know fully (what to expect). We’d seen DeVonne play, but Sabastian had been primarily on special teams, Olu had been primarily on special teams, Braden Siders hadn’t played, and those guys have done pretty well.”
Harris – who totaled 13 tackles, one tackle for loss and a pass deflection in 13 games during his first three years with the program – is the only UW defensive end to receive notable snaps in this Cowboys career, outside of special teams.
He didn’t expect to be thrust into such a prominent role at the end of last season. After Garrett Crall graduated and Solomon Byrd, Jaylen Pate and Victor Jones entered the transfer portal, though, that changed.
Harris says his chemistry with Harsh, which he describes as “really darn good,” has helped with the transition from being a reserve to the most experienced guy in the defensive end room.
“It was pretty tough at first,” he said. “Going from one of the backup guys to that top role, you have to mature faster. (Sabastian) has helped me a lot, because we can talk to each other about anything.”
Harris is pleased with the progress he’s seen on the field throughout the first half of spring practice. Now, his greatest focus is bulking up for next season.
He’s currently listed at 6-foot-4, 225 pounds, but would like to be closer to the 235- to 240-pound range by the fall.
“If I can get my weight up, my play on the field will shoot up,” Harris said.
In addition to Harris, Harsh is another young defensive end that has been praised by Bohl on multiple occasions throughout the spring.
Like his teammate, the 6-foot-3, 237-pound sophomore didn’t expect to be in this position – as one of the top candidates to land a starting role – at the end of last season. However, he says he’s been preparing for the moment since last fall.
“I knew at some point my time would come, but us young dudes needed to be ready for it,” Harsh said. “Each day during practice on the scout team, after practices, I would tell them, ‘This next year, we have to go crazy. We have to start doing something on the field.’
“Just with the older guys leaving and all that, they left us with some pointers and talked about how to be leaders and step up to the plate. I think we’ll be ready.”
Harsh points to the defensive ends’ ability to take coaching points and understand why they’re doing what they’re doing as a vital part of their growth this offseason. Watching this development first-hand gives him confidence in the depth of the position group heading into next season, something he believes will allow the Pokes’ edge rushers to remain fresh throughout the course of games.
“DeVonne, Olu and Braden, all of them are hard workers, and they have grit,” Harsh said. “At the end of the day, regardless of if I’m in or out, I know someone is going to be able to do the job and get the assignment right.”
All-Mountain West honorable mention and starting defensive tackle Cole Godbout has noticed a difference, as well.
“Watching the defensive ends’ growth,” Godbout said when asked what’s impressed him most about the defense so far this spring. “I think we have one guy that’s played more than a couple games. Those are kind of my young little bros, and watching them step up and do their thing has been great.”
A pair of open starting spots – and in the case of Harsh, Omotosho and Siders, the chance to play their first significant defensive snaps at the college level – has brought a new energy to the defensive end group this offseason.
So has a defensive scheme that gives them more freedom on the field, allowing them to make the most of their strengths.
“This year, I like that they’re setting us loose on the edge,” Harsh said. “There isn’t a lot of, ‘I’ll cover you, you cover me,’ on the line. It’s more so like ends go in high and get the job done. It makes us feel like they’re trusting us a lot more to go play how we want to play, with speed, physicality and stuff like that. The book is wide open right now.”