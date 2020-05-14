Cheyenne, WY (82001)

Today

Showers this morning then scattered thunderstorms developing during the afternoon hours. High 63F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 43F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.