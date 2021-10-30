While dicing up opposing defenses has come rather easy to Xazavian Valladay throughout his University of Wyoming career, nothing about his journey has been simple.
So, while the senior running back is honored to find his name among UW’s greats, he also knows he’s earned his place among them. With 512 yards on the season, Valladay enters today’s game at San Jose State at No. 4 on the Cowboys’ all-time rushing list.
Brian Hill’s school record of 4,287 yards is well out of reach – barring a return for one more season, something NFL scouts might have something to say about. At 2,723 career yards, however, becoming just the Pokes’ second 3,000-yard rusher appears to be inevitable with five games remaining in the regular season.
Valladay has no plans of letting up, either.
“It’s something I feel like is well-deserved,” Valladay said. “I’ve been working day in and day out with my coaches, just getting better every day. I’m very excited to keep growing and keep getting better.”
Valladay is below his Mountain West-leading pace of the past two seasons, during which he earned back-to-back first-team all-conference honors, but that hasn’t minimized his impact on the Cowboys.
His 173 receiving yards rank third on the team, and are 38 yards below his career-high. He also finds himself in the top-10 in the MW with 97.9 all-purpose yards per game – and in the top-five among players that don’t return punts or kicks.
Valladay is much more than a pass-catcher and rushing threat, though. UW coach Craig Bohl says his growth as a pass protector has been another significant development in his game.
“I’ve seen great maturity,” Bohl said. “He transitioned from being on the scout team many years ago, to being a guy that ... we always knew he was kind of quick, but he put on some muscle mass and now he’s become a very proficient blocker. He has excellent hands and he has great vision, and he’s become a really complete running back for us.”
While Valladay’s improvement as a running back has been substantial since his days as a scout team player during his redshirt season in 2017, perhaps his greatest growth has come off the field.
This commitment to bettering himself makes senior linebacker Chad Muma believe Valladay’s success will continue long after his UW days are done.
“It’s awesome,” Muma said of Valladay’s run into the Wyoming record books. “It’s been great seeing him have that success and be able to do that. I’m extremely happy for him, and I know his success is going to continue.
“He’s going to continue to grow, and this past year especially, his leadership skills have just been tremendous. That’s what he’s grown in the most. He’s done a great job of leading guys out there and keeping them all together.”
Valladay has evolved into a household name in the MW over the past few seasons, but he’s had to prove himself every step of the way – dating back to his recruiting process as a Chicago-area standout at Brother Rice High.
Despite leading his team to an 8-0 start as a senior and establishing himself as one of the top prep players in the third-largest metropolitan area in the country, Valladay was a two-star recruit coming out of high school. Hailing from a place that is regarded as a basketball hotbed, but isn’t quite as renowned for producing football standouts, he admits recruiting was taxing at times.
With UW, however, he found a perfect fit.
“The recruiting process was always stressful,” Valladay said. “Being a kid from Chicago, trying to play DI football was a bit of a stretch, just because a lot of guys try to leave high school and play Division I ball. I had a couple of MAC offers, North Carolina, Purdue, but my visit here was really nice.
“Coach Bohl and the rest of his staff ... they sold the program really well. (Fellow Chicagoland native) Jahmari (Moore) was my host, and he just took me under his wing and showed me the ins and outs of Wyoming.”
Added Bohl: “We saw a dynamic runner that was undersized. Very rarely do you just find somebody. Most the time you have to kind of hunt to find them, which is what we did.”
Given UW’s history as a run-first offense, it wasn’t hard selling Valladay on the Pokes. His relationship with running backs coach Gordie Haug didn’t hurt, either.
“I knew they ran the ball,” Valladay said with a laugh when asked what sold him on UW. “I built a strong relationship with Gordie, my running backs coach, and he’s honestly one of the main reasons I came here. He was in and out of my house and coming to my school, just to show me he really wanted me. I’ve developed a great relationship with him over the years.”
Valladay admits he felt overlooked as a recruit, along with many of the players he competed with and against. However, he says it’s been promising to see the Pokes take a shot on players like him – with five players on the Cowboys’ roster playing their high school ball in the Chicago area.
“I just knew our area wasn’t heavily recruited,” Valladay said. “A lot of guys got overlooked. Everybody thinks we’re more of a basketball state, but we have a lot of guys that have been overlooked in Chicago – and a lot of guys that probably should’ve had a chance to play Division I ball.
“They’re giving those guys a chance. That’s something I’ve been waiting to see more schools do.”
Valladay certainly misses the comforts of home at times – whether it be his favorite restaurants, Chicago staples Portillo’s and Harold’s Chicken, or “just being with my family and being around those that have paved the way for me and been there for me since Day 1.” The family-like bond he’s built with his teammates, though, has made Laramie feel like a second home.
Like any family encounters at some point in time, Valladay and his UW brothers find themselves facing adversity at the moment. The Pokes have lost three consecutive games to start MW play, with the offense mustering just three points over the past 10 quarters.
Valladay has put his enhanced leadership skills into action as UW attempts to navigate these troubled waters, hoping to provide the spark the Cowboys are desperately searching for.
“(I’m) just being the best teammate I can be, and showing the team I care and being a great leader,” Valladay said. “We haven’t had much success the last three weeks, so (I’ve had to be) able to be more vocal and let my teammates know it’s OK.
“Adversity is going to happen throughout the season, somebody just has to be that spark.”