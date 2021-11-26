Gary Dickman of ESPN Honolulu weighs in on what Wyoming can expect against Hawaii on Saturday.
Hawaii has struggled at times this season, but had a dominant win over Colorado State last week – even though the final score was close. What impressed you the most about the Rainbow Warriors last weekend?
The offense. People around here have been upset with a lack of offense. Todd Graham came in and had averaged over 36 points per game at his other stops, but this season has been a struggle ... The fact that they expanded the passing game and had a lot more deep routes, and let Chevan Cordeiro do what he used to do in the run-and-shoot, that was the most appealing thing.
You mention the success on the offensive side of the ball. Unfortunately for Hawaii, it’s been a little rough on the defensive end, ranking last in the conference in scoring defense and yards allowed. What’s been the primary source of these struggles?
It’s interesting, because, individually, they have some really good players. Darius Muasau was Mountain West defensive player of the week. He had over 100 tackles last year, and this year he’s been a stud.
They have some other good players, but it seems like the defensive scheme has been suspect. They’ve had too many big plays that they’ve let up.
Even against Colorado State, they weren’t in prevent (defense), but they kept letting up big plays in the fourth quarter, and it was just too easy. They’ve done a really good job at creating turnovers, but giving up points and yards hasn’t been a positive for them.
Chevan Cordeiro is a dynamic dual-threat quarterback. What makes him so dangerous?
His running can be dangerous, and that’s one thing we’ve looked at all year long. Whether it was under the previous coach, or even last year, there were some designed runs. They didn’t really have that this year. ... His ability to run, and then when he rolls out on his pass plays, he has more time when the passing lanes are clogged. That’s really a strength of his.
Looking at this Wyoming team, do you see a particular area Hawaii can exploit?
I would think it’s offensively. Offensive coordinator Bo Graham has been criticized more than almost anyone I can recall the last 20 years here, and on Saturday, they were moving the ball. That made a big difference. Part of it was him up in the booth, and also just expanding the playbook and having those deep passing routes.
Everyone thinks about a pass-heavy attack when they think of Hawaii’s offense, but they’ve been able to get it done on the ground, as well. What do the Rainbow Warriors have to offer in the backfield?
They have a really good one-two punch. Dae Dae Hunter is more of an outside speed guy, but he’s been kind of kept in check this year. Then they have a transfer, Dedrick Parson, and he’s more of the strength guy up the middle. He had two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, so they have the strength to carry it up the middle, then they have Dae Dae Hunter with the speed. It’s a really good balance. When they’re on top of their game and the O-line is doing their job, they’re tough to stop.