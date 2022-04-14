LARAMIE – While the arrival of two Power Five transfers at the cornerback position was one of the highlights of the University of Wyoming’s offseason, the development of players already within the program has been another source of positivity for the UW secondary.
Sophomore cornerback Cameron Stone is a prime example.
Seven practices into the spring, few, if any, defensive players have been mentioned by coaches more than Stone. He’s taken strides physically, in particular with his footwork, but his growth off the field is typically what’s mentioned first.
“(In terms of) confidence, maturity and seriousness, he’s grown since this time last year,” defensive coordinator Jay Sawvel said. “That’s the biggest thing. He’s a different, more mature guy. The other thing, too, when you bring in a couple people, he wants his. There’s competition there, and I think that’s something that’s always healthy in and of itself.”
Stone always believed he would assume a leadership role for the Cowboys, although he never imagined it would come this soon. He’s made the most of the opportunity, placing an emphasis on communication and leading by example.
“I manifested being a leader at one point,” Stone said. “I didn’t know I would take on the role this fast, but I’m enjoying it. It’s pretty cool. I’m learning to be a lot more vocal, and I’m just enjoying it as I go.”
Stone admits there was some uneasiness at first about the prospect of the Pokes adding two veteran transfers – Jakorey Hawkins from Ole Miss and Deron Harrell from Wisconsin – at the position. However, he’s since embraced the competition.
Sawvel says that, regardless of who gets the starting nods, there will be ample playing time available at cornerback. Last year, Azizi Hearn and C.J. Coldon received the bulk of the action, with Stone filling in briefly when needed. Given Stone’s development, as well as the SEC and Big Ten experience of Hawkins and Harrell, the Pokes plan to regularly use at least three players at the position.
“At first, I was a little worried,” Stone said. “I was like, ‘Dang, transfers are coming in,’ and usually you know what they bring transfers in for. But the competition has helped me a lot. It’s been fun, and I love working with those guys.”
Like at cornerback, the Cowboys also lost a pair of starters at the safety position. Despite several players stepping into larger roles, though, senior safety Miles Williams doesn’t expect much to change for a pass defense that led the Mountain West last season.
“With Sawvel being here a couple years, we might’ve had some turnover at positions this year, but we’re still working with the same dude,” Williams said. “The connection was never lost, because we’ve been here, and we know how stuff works. On the outside, things have changed, but it’s just the new layer of the same thing we’ve been doing.”
Williams, along with sophomore Isaac White – who is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury – have both begun to reap the benefits of a productive offseason. Williams says the availability of starting spots hasn’t changed his approach this spring, although he does recognize that it’s “exciting to see some light at the end of the tunnel.”
With four seasons in the program under his belt, Williams notes that his greatest improvement since last year has been his comfort within the defense.
“Mainly, just being in a flow, and not worrying about messing up or having to build confidence,” he said. “Now that I feel like I’ve established myself firmly in that area, I’ve been able to really play instead of just being out there.”
Another individual who has caught the attention of the coaching staff is sophomore Wyett Ekeler, who was a key special-teams player last season, but could be in line to see increased action on defense this year.
“Wyett Ekeler is doing some good things, and it’s encouraging,” UW coach Craig Bohl said. “He’s tested out well in the past. Sometimes guys that test well, it doesn’t translate into the scrimmage downs. But he’s playing better, so he’s a guy I’d like to recognize.”
Like much of the roster, there is still plenty to be decided at the safety spot between now and the fall. Regardless of how it shakes out, though, Stone is excited about the hard-hitting, tenacious tendencies he’s seen from the group.
“They’re feisty,” Stone said. “They’ll give it to you, and I like that.”