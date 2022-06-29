LARAMIE — University of Wyoming director of athletics Tom Burman announced Tuesday that former Cowgirls basketball coach Joe Legerski is joining the fundraising efforts for UW Athletics’ Difference Makers Campaign.
The campaign’s goal is to raise more than $20 million in private gifts to help fund the renovation of War Memorial Stadium’s west side and to renovate and construct a new Corbett Pool.
“We felt the opportunity to add coach Legerski to our fundraising team for these two important projects gave us another highly-respected person in our state to aid in communicating the significance of these projects,” Burman says in a news release. “Joe of course has a great perspective on our athletics program and our state as a successful coach here at UW, an alumnus of the university and as a Wyoming native, having grown up in Rock Springs. He is an individual who cares passionately about UW and cares passionately about our Wyoming fan base, and he felt that he could be an added asset in raising funds for these two projects.”
Legerski added: “The opportunity to join the Difference Makers Campaign was an easy choice. The University of Wyoming has been a part of my life for over 50 years. It began, as with most Wyoming youth, in attending a Cowboy football game at War Memorial Stadium. I look forward to visiting with the great fans of Wyoming Athletics over the next year. Go Pokes!”
The renovations to the west side of War Memorial Stadium will focus on dramatically improving the game-day experience for fans, with: more comfortable state-of-the art seating options on the lower west side, including loge seating and permanent seatbacks in select locations; totally new restroom and concession areas on the lower west side; ADA upgrades and other fan amenities.
The project will also include a complete renovation of the press box/media area to enhance the image of the university and the state as UW regularly hosts national television networks for Cowboy games. The media area renovation will also modernize the space to better meet the needs of media who cover the Cowboys.
The Corbett Pool renovation and construction is essential to meeting the needs of Wyoming’s NCAA swimming and diving programs by constructing a new regulation-size, 50-meter pool for competition and training, replacing the old 25-meter pool. The new pool will also include upgraded diving areas and new seating areas for fans.
In addition to serving Wyoming’s swimming and diving programs, the new Corbett Pool will provide a 50-meter training opportunity for youth from across the state as southern Wyoming doesn’t currently offer such a facility. The new pool will also be a great addition for the general student body, campus recreation and select academic research units.
After a $50 million investment from the Wyoming Legislature and Governor Mark Gordon and additional funding from the university, Wyoming athletics is well positioned to complete these two transformational projects.
The Difference Makers Campaign presents an opportunity for every member of the Pokes family to get involved and provide the private support necessary — in combination with the state and UW investments — to enhance War Memorial Stadium and to build a competitive swimming and diving facility on the UW campus.
For those interested in obtaining more information or donating to the Difference Makers Campaign, contact the University of Wyoming Cowboy Joe Club at 307-766-6242.