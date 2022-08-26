Bob Asmussen, who covers Illinois for the Champaign News-Gazette, weighs in on what Wyoming can expect this weekend against the Illini.
I know they've been keeping things close to the vest, but what is the quarterback situation looking like?
They're not going to say until the game starts, but I would say I'm 99.9% sure – maybe 100% – that (Syracuse transfer Tommy) DeVito is going to be the starter. I don't think there's any question about that. ... If they don't start DeVito, it would be the most shocking thing ever here in terms of who is going to be the starter.
Illinois ranked 121st in the FBS in passing efficiency last year. What was the biggest source of these struggles in the passing game?
The quarterbacks weren't very accurate. If you look at the percentages of all the guys, it just wasn't very good, but the main part of that was guys were not open. The receivers, other than Isaiah Williams, had a tough time getting open. Just everything about that passing game wasn't good. The reason they made the coaching change at offensive coordinator is because the passing game was so off.
You cannot win the Big Ten with being 121st in passing. It just doesn't work. These guys want to have some semblance of balance, and they didn't have it last year. I would say the main thing was they didn't have enough separation for most of the receivers, and when they did get separated, there were drops, and the quarterbacks couldn't hit them. It was just a combination of things.
What would you say is the greatest strength, and greatest uncertainty or weakness, as far as position groups go?
Certainly the strength, and I don't think it's even close, is running back. Chase Brown is a 1,000-yard rusher, and they haven't had a whole lot of those here in recent years. He has a chance to be only the third guy with 1,000 yards in back-to-back seasons, and I think he'll do it unless he gets hurt. He's a great player, and one of the better running backs I've seen here. He has Joshua McCray as a backup, who had a really good freshman year, and there's a bunch of guys beyond those two. That room is very, very talented, and they've made it clear they want to run the ball, so I think that group will be really productive.
As for an uncertainty or weakness, I would have said receiver, but it looks better than I thought going into the year. The concern will be, not because of the talent involved, but there's questions on the defensive line because they lost some really good players. There are two really good players up there – Keith Randolph and Jer'Zhan Newton – but the rest of the line is just kind of unsolved. That part is pretty important, and that's a place where a little unsettled is the word I'd use.
Another one is the specialists. Last year, they were really good. Their kicker was good, their long snapper was great, and the punter was the best in school history. Those guys are all gone. They are all new guys, and they could be fine. It's more of a question than it is a weakness. We just don't know. I think you'll see early in the season if guys can make field goals and punt well, but I think there are concerns about that from the Illinois side.
This is going to be the second season under head coach Bret Bielema. What are some of the changes you've seen in the program?
Just organizationally, they seem to know what they're doing. Lovie (Smith)'s staff was fine. They were great coaches, but they had not worked in college football (for a long time), so that was a big difference for them. It had been 20 years for him. I think this staff seems much more like a college staff, as opposed to Lovie's staff, which seemed more like a pro staff.
The main thing is the day-to-day operations seem more smooth. They just have a better plan. They don't waste time. We hardly see them practice, but when we do, everybody is doing something. That, to me, is smart. You have people giving them feedback all the time, so they're all getting better. Not just half the team, the whole team is getting better. With as much success in college football as Bielema has, I think they hope he can recapture some of the Wisconsin stuff here. That's the goal.
What’s your prediction for Saturday’s game?
I keep going back and forth. I know the oddsmakers are calling it a 10- or 10 1/2-point game, and I think that's pretty reasonable, but I certainly think Wyoming has a chance. I've seen Illinois in the past think they're going to win a game easily, and it just didn't happen like that. I think it'll be a seven- to 10-point game. The offense of Illinois will be better, but the defense is also a little more questionable.
I could see maybe a 27-20 game. The coaching staff at Wyoming is great, and I think Craig Bohl does an unreal job, so I think they'll have a chance to come in and scare the Illini, if nothing else.