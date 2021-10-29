Justin Allegri, the voice of the San Jose State Spartans, weighs in on what Wyoming can expect this weekend.
It's been a rough past month or so for both of these programs, to say the least. What's the biggest thing that's stood out to you about the Spartans since conference play started?
It's funny you say that, because we were looking off at Wyoming when they got off to that hot start saying, 'Oh gosh, that matchup at the end of October is going to be a brutal one.' It's not that the Cowboys have been playing poorly, they just haven't been able to score. For San Jose State, the obvious thing is the starting quarterback. The Spartans knew they had Nick Starkel coming back, and they were very confident in his abilities. Then you start the season and there were some inconsistencies in the receiver game, and then Starkel goes down. You have this question mark of, 'Who are they going to play now?' Because (current starter) Nick Nash had been converted to a wide receiver.
We've seen a lot of differences in the way the offense runs as a result of that. Nick Nash is more of a dual-threat quarterback, whereas Starkel is more of that prototypical pocket passer that throws the deep ball. Nash is more of those short passes, runs the football, runs the RPO, and it changes things a lot. I think it took a couple weeks to figure that out. The big problem for the Spartans this year, though, has been the turnovers – and it's led to a lot of points on the other side.
As talented as Starkel is, Nick Nash presents a very different element to the offense. What's the greatest asset he brings to the table for the Spartans?
His ability to use his legs. He doesn't mind taking a hit. What that does is it helps your running backs in that RPO, whether you pull or you give to him. It just gives a little deception to the defense. He came in as the No. 2 quarterback last year when Starkel went down four plays into the game against San Diego State on the road and led the Spartans to a win, so it's not like he's an unproven quarterback. He just hasn't been the starter until this point.
The MO with him is he isn't a deep downfield threat. He's been working on that, and I think we've seen him complete more passes deep downfield, but that's not the strength of his game. The strength of his game is those intermediate passes, short routes, getting it to the open receiver, and then using his legs and ability to run. He was the first Spartan quarterback to run for 100 yards last week, and the first Spartan quarterback to run for 100 yards in a win.
San Jose State has the reigning Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year on the defensive line in Cade Hall, but there have been several productive players up front for the Spartans. Is there anyone that's emerged as a surprise this season?
You mention Cade Hall. He's kind of having a quiet season, but I think part of that is the depth on the defensive line is so great, you can give him a couple plays off and keep him fresh. As a result, you're seeing other guys step up.
Viliami Fehoko has had a great season. He's a player that was kind of overshadowed last season by the numbers Cade Hall was putting up, but a lot of Cade's success was a result of stunts they were running with Fehoko. I think we're seeing a lot of that this year for Fehoko, where he's the beneficiary of a lot of the work Cade is doing.
What's going to be your key to a Spartans' victory this weekend?
There are a lot of unknowns heading into this one. Obviously, the change at quarterback for Wyoming is a big storyline, and what he'll bring to the table. I think the Cowboys are just going to be looking to hold onto the football and not turn it over. That's the No. 1 thing you have to talk about in this game. The Spartans' turnover rate is high, the Cowboys' turnover rate is high ... I look at what Williams is going to do.
We've seen the numbers from Valladay the last couple years and haven't seen him on the field against San Jose State ... how to limit him and identify what they're going to do with the quarterback is a big part of this game. For San Jose State, they just have to hold onto the football. There were five fumbles last week, and that's just not sustainable. They have to figure out a way to hold onto the ball and keep that offense on the field.