LARAMIE – Throughout fall camp, University of Wyoming’s coaches placed an emphasis on getting tight ends involved in the passing game.
As the game hung in the balance during Saturday’s season opener, the Cowboys did just that.
With UW trailing by four with less than a minute remaining, junior quarterback Sean Chambers dropped back to pass and lofted the ball up the seam.
Junior tight end Treyton Welch, with a defender draped all over him, extended his right arm and hauled in a 21-yard touchdown catch – lifting Wyoming to a 19-16 win over Montana State and sent War Memorial stadium into a frenzy.
“I was really happy,” UW coach Craig Bohl said. “Treyton is an excellent player. I think he’s going to rise to (be) one of the top tight ends in the league. He has great hands, it was a super route, Sean put the ball where it needed to be and we had good protection.
“(Offensive coordinator) Tim Polasek felt a lot better about where we were at on the field than I did. I was a little bit concerned with that amount of time left, but he felt good about what he had on the play sheet. It was really good to get that touchdown, and certainly our sideline erupted. But, it does not surprise me that Treyton was able to make that play.”
Despite the late heroics, UW’s offense sputtered for the majority of the contest.
The Cowboys were out-gained by MSU 130-109 in the first half, and averaged just 17.4 yards on their first nine drives of the game. With a raucous home crowd and an unfazed veteran quarterback spurring them on, however, the Pokes finally found their footing when it mattered most.
Super senior Ayden Eberhardt – who hauled in four catches for 71 yards to lead the Pokes – said Chambers’ confident demeanor rubbed off on the rest of the offense during the game-deciding drive.
After starting out his day with an incompletion followed by an interception that led to an early Montana State touchdown, Chambers completed 15 of his final 24 passes for 196 yards, while also adding 51 yards on the ground.
“Everyone was confident, and I think a lot of it stems from his body language ... and giving everyone the ball in practice so everyone is confident in those scenarios,” Eberhardt said. “I think everyone started to see a little more that Sean can do it all. He can run, he can throw and more than anything, he can lead this offense.”
Trailing 7-3 late in the third quarter, the Cowboys embarked on an eight-play, 52-yard touchdown drive, capped by a two-yard run by Xazavian Valladay that gave them their first lead of the game with 13:36 remaining. A botched snap on the point-after attempt allowed MSU to reclaim the lead with a 53-yard field goal on its next drive, to which the Cowboys answered with a 13-play, 67-yard scoring drive, with John Hoyland putting them back on top with a 25-yard field goal.
The Bobcats had a response of their own, though, as a facemask penalty on the first play of the ensuing drive brought them to near midfield. North Carolina State transfer Matt McKay – playing his first game for Montana State – connected with Treyton Pickering for 20 yards up the middle, before hitting Lance McCutcheon for a 30-yard gain two plays later, setting up a one-yard, go-ahead touchdown pass to Pickering.
A failed two-point conversion attempt still left the Bobcats up 16-12 with 2:17 remaining, leaving UW with two options: drive 75 yards for a game-winning touchdown, or suffer an upset loss in front of more than 27,000 fans.
An eight-yard run by Chambers and a pair of completions to Joshua Cobbs and Eberhardt brought the Cowboys down to the MSU 36-yard line, and a third-down conversion to Parker Christensen kept the drive alive. Following a six-yard scramble and incomplete pass, UW found itself staring at another third down.
With 52 seconds remaining and Welch in single coverage in the slot, Chambers knew where he was going next.
Welch feigned inside, before bursting upfield and gaining a step on the MSU player in front of him. Chambers shuffled to his right, avoiding pressure to his backside, and let the pass fly. With the Bobcats cornerback Level Price Jr. holding his left arm, Welch reached out with his right, corralling the pass into his stomach as a blast of cheers erupted from a near-capacity War Memorial Stadium crowd.
“We were taking shots at the end zone there, and I liked the matchup in the slot,” Chambers said. “Treyton is a playmaker. I think he had one hand on his hip and only one hand free, and he still made a play. I just knew I had to give him a chance, and he made a play. I liked the matchup, and that’s where I was going.”
Added Welch: “We’ve been working a lot on that play over the course of fall camp. (I was) looking at the coverage and Sean was going through his read, and I was the first one in the read.
“Props to Sean for putting that ball right where it needs to be, and we made a great play.”
While the offense – which recorded scoring drives of 52, 67 and 75 yards in its final three possessions – helped the Cowboys overcome late deficits, it was the defense that kept them in the game throughout the bulk of the contest.
The Pokes held the Bobcats to 181 yards through the first three quarters, while stopping their opponent on 9-of-13 third-and fourth-down attempts. Chad Muma led the way for Wyoming defensively, recording 11 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack and a fumble recovery.
McKay delivered a clean and productive performance for MSU, passing for 200 yards – 92 of which came in the fourth quarter – and two touchdowns without an interception. However, needing one more stop in the final moments, the UW defense rose to the occasion and sealed the victory with one last stop.
“It was a lot of the preparation the coaches gave us, and that helped us play fast (Saturday),” Muma said. “The defense as a whole was communicating really well. We would see something, and then we could play really fast off that because we were all communicating together.”
While the Cowboys are undoubtedly pleased to start the season off with a victory, they’re also well aware they have plenty to work on if they hope to contend for the program’s first Mountain West championship.
UW will look to make an array of improvements before it heads on the road to face Northern Illinois next Saturday.
“There’s not going to be a lack of attention to detail,” Bohl said. “I know it’s always easier to coach after you win, especially a close game – as opposed to coming back and losing, or if you win by a whole bunch. Sometimes some guys begin to read their press clippings. There were some good things out there, but we have a lot of work to do.
“I’m excited about the resolve and the belief that our football team has. I’m not completely happy with some aspects of our performance, in all three phases I think we can fix some things. But, we’re 1-0 and getting ready to play the Huskies. Monday is Labor (Day), and we will be laboring.”