University of Wyoming quarterback Levi Williams stepped in during the fourth quarter of Wyoming's loss to Fresno State on Oct. 16. Williams will start on Saturday against San Jose State. Rhianna Gelhart/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
University of Wyoming quarterback Levi Williams throws a pass during the Cowboys' 14-3 loss to New Mexico on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie.
Kyle Spradley/UW athletics
LARAMIE – Following four consecutive games in which the University of Wyoming has been held below 150 yards passing, the Cowboys have made a change at the quarterback position.
UW announced Tuesday that sophomore Levi Williams will get the start behind center, replacing junior Sean Chambers.
Williams has appeared in two games this season, going 4 of 14 with 83 yards and an interception. He received his first meaningful snaps during last week's 14-3 loss to New Mexico, completing 3 of 7 passes for 51 yards, while adding 23 yards on five carries.
Chambers started the first seven games of the season, compiling 1,100 yards on 50.6% passing, six touchdowns and seven interceptions. Since Mountain West play began three weeks ago, however, Chambers has completed only 40.5% of his passes, with five turnovers in the past two games.
Williams appeared in all six games last season and started the final five, passing for 877 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions. The Canyon Lake, Texas, product also rushed for 100 yards and a team-high six touchdowns.
The Cowboys will be looking to end a three-game losing streak Saturday at SJSU. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m.
Josh Criswell covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at jcriswell@wyosports.net or 307-755-3325. Follow him on Twitter at @criswell_sports.