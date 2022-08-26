LARAMIE – For the first time in nearly four decades, University of Wyoming football fans will hear a different voice on the radio when the Cowboys kick off their 2022 season this weekend.

However, the UW faithful should be plenty familiar with the new man behind the mic.

Josh Criswell covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at jcriswell@wyosports.net or 307-755-3325. Follow him on Twitter at @criswell_sports.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus