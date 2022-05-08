LARAMIE – University of Wyoming linebacker Chad Muma realized a lifelong dream on April 29 when he received a phone call from Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson.
Pederson and the Jaguars had selected Muma with the 70th overall pick in the third round of the NFL draft. For the All-American Butkus Award finalist, who was following the draft at his family’s Denver-area home, the excitement of embarking on his professional career immediately replaced any moments of anxiety from earlier in the day.
“It was just a whirlwind of emotions all day,” Muma said. “I had to go distract myself that morning. I went and played some golf, then I went and bowled a little bit, just to distract my mind off the draft. But once that moment came, and we were sitting on the couch, and I got that phone call, my heart kind of dropped.
“It was just a feeling like no other – this excitement inside my whole body, and knowing I’d be going to Jacksonville. There were definitely a lot of emotions that night, but I’m just thankful and blessed for it all.”
While Muma would’ve been happy to be drafted by any NFL team, he was particularly excited about getting picked up by Jacksonville – one of three teams to host him for an in-person visit last month.
“When I went out to visit, I just had a really good connection with a lot of people,” Muma said. “With the coaches, the GM, the head coach, even the player personnel I got to meet with, I felt like I had a really good connection out there.
“I really demonstrated and showed who I was as a person, so, ultimately, I think that helped me be drafted by those guys. The whole franchise, the facilities and the owner, especially, have a lot of things going for them, so I’m really looking forward to getting out there.”
In addition to having already established some relationships within the franchise, Muma says the make-up of the organization also made the Jaguars an attractive destination.
Jacksonville had the fifth-youngest roster in the league heading into the draft, according to the advanced statistics and analytics site Football Outsiders. This youth is especially apparent on the defensive side of the ball, where the team has used five first-round picks in the past four years. This includes Georgia edge rusher Travon Walker and Utah inside linebacker Devin Lloyd, who went No. 1 and No. 27 overall, respectively, in this year’s draft.
The Jaguars also have a first-year head coach in Pederson, who led the Philadelphia Eagles to a Super Bowl victory just five seasons ago.
“It’s really exciting,” Muma said. “I think that’s one of the things I’m most excited about – being able to come in with a young team and a new head coach, and maybe there isn’t a lot of veterans that already have their spots (solidified). It’s going to be a grind and a battle for all the players on the team to certify that they’re supposed to be the ones starting, so I think it gives me a great opportunity.
“Then, being in there with some of those younger defensive guys like Devin Lloyd and Travon Walker will also be exciting. I’ve been talking with Devin a little bit, and we’re just both excited to push each other and start grinding out there.”
Muma recognizes there will be a bit of a learning curve, mostly in regard to terminology, as he transitions from Wyoming’s two-linebacker set to a Jaguars team that primarily utilizes a 3-4 defense. Once he gets settled in, however, he hopes to help command the Jacksonville defense – just as he did in Laramie.
“It’s a little different,” Muma said. “I think the biggest thing is just different terminology, but all the principles are pretty much the same when you’re playing defense. At the end of the day, it’s still see ball, go get ball, go tackle it and get the ball out.
“It’s the same thing, so I still think I’ll be able to fit into their scheme. I’m going to be at that inside linebacker, along with Devin Lloyd. I think I’ll have a really good opportunity, once I get the defense down, to possibly be that green dot player.”