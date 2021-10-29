LARAMIE – Each week, University of Wyoming beat writer Josh Criswell offers his take on the current status of each Mountain West football team. Here are this week’s power rankings:
1. San Diego State (Last week: 2)
This week’s power rankings have a new leader, although San Diego State could’ve made a case for the top spot for the bulk of the season. The Aztecs edged out Air Force 20-14 last week to improve to 7-0, a pivotal road win over a fellow Mountain West contender. Through three conference games, No. 21-ranked SDSU has yet to allow more than 14 points.
2. Fresno State (Last week: 4)
Fresno State had a rocky start to MW play, avoiding an upset against winless UNLV and suffering a three-point loss at Hawaii. Since then, however, it’s been hard not to be impressed by the Bulldogs. They handed Wyoming its first shutout loss in more than a decade two weeks ago, before downing Nevada – which previously held the top spot – 34-32 last Saturday. For all the talk about Fresno State’s high-powered passing attack, it’s Jordan Mims who’s stood out during this stretch – rushing for 212 and a touchdown while averaging 5.9 yards per carry.
3. Nevada (Last week: 1)
Nevada was knocked off the throne after several weeks atop the power rankings, but the Wolf Pack remain very much in the mix for the conference title hunt – with a showdown against SDSU on Nov. 13 possibly shaping up to be a defacto West Division championship game. Carson Strong looks well on his way to repeating as Mountain West offensive player of the year, completing over 70% of his passes with 2,466 yards, 20 touchdowns and just four interceptions through seven games.
4. Air Force (Last week: 3)
Air Force drops one spot in this week’s rankings, although that’s more a byproduct of Fresno State’s recent success than the Falcons’ narrow loss to the only undefeated team in the conference. Ever since allowing 49 points in a loss to Utah State to open league play, Air Force has held its past four MW opponents to an average of 15.25 points per game.
5. Boise State (Last week: 6)
The No. 5 and No. 6 spots were as tight as any in this week’s rankings, but Boise State gets the nod over Utah State in large part because of the blowout nature of the Broncos’ win when the two teams met late last month. At 1-2 in MW play, though, Boise State will likely need a win over Colorado State this weekend to remain a factor in the Mountain Division title race.
6. Utah State (Last week: 7)
Utah State’s loss to Boise State is its only setback so far during league play, with the Aggies taking sole possession of first place in the division with a win over Colorado State last week. Adding to the good news for Utah State is the fact it has appeared to have already played the toughest portion of its schedule. The remaining four MW foes for the Aggies are either at or below .500 in conference play.
7. Colorado State (Last week: 5)
Colorado State’s hot streak was put on ice last week, as poor clock management led to a missed game-winning field goal as time expired. The Rams should feel good about being 2-1 in league play after a horrendous start to the season, but they’ll need some help with Utah State – the only other one-loss team in the Mountain Division – holding the head-to-head tiebreaker.
8. Hawaii (Last week: 9)
Hawaii took care of business last week with a 14-point win over New Mexico State, which ranks 127th in ESPN’s College Football Power Index and hasn’t beat an FBS team since 2019. The Rainbow Warriors have a tough one awaiting them this weekend, though, as they head on the road to face a dangerous Utah State team. Their struggles away from home – their only win on the mainland came at NMSU last month – don’t help matters, either.
9. San Jose State (Last week: 10)
San Jose State needed a fourth-quarter comeback to avoid giving UNLV its first win of the season last week, which is arguably more concerning than their two previous two losses to Colorado State and San Diego State. Much like their opponent this weekend, the Spartans are simply fighting to become bowl eligible after being picked to finish second in their division before the season.
10. New Mexico (Last week: 12)
New Mexico stunned UW last week, beating the Cowboys 17-3 despite entering the game as a 20-point underdog. Isaiah Chavez delivered a near flawless performance behind center in the win, completing 10 of 11 passes for 112 yards and a touchdown, while adding 49 yards on the ground.
11. Wyoming (Last week: 8)
The Cowboys continued a downward spiral last week against New Mexico, dropping their third consecutive game to open conference play. UW looks to get back on track this weekend against an SJSU team that’s had its share of struggles over the past month. The Pokes have turned to sophomore Levi Williams at quarterback in hopes of sparking an offense that hasn’t scored a touchdown in 10 quarters.
12. UNLV (Last week: 11)
So close yet so far has been a recurring theme for UNLV this season. The Rebels remain winless, but have played their past four opponents to within a touchdown. Unfortunately for UNLV, next up is a showdown with a Nevada team that is certain to be motivated after having a three-game, double-digit win streak snapped last week.