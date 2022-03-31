LARAMIE – The six newest members of the University of Wyoming football team took the field for the first time with the Cowboys on Tuesday afternoon as spring practice got underway.
Several of these additions expressed excitement about getting to work with the Pokes, including Ole Miss transfer Jakorey Hawkins.
Hawkins, who last season was a part of a Rebels squad that posted its second-highest finish in the Associated Press poll since the 1960s, knows a thing or two about teams with the potential to be special. He says he can see some of that in this group, while noting there’s a long way to go between where they are and what they want to accomplish.
“I was happy to get out there and play football again,” Hawkins said. “This is a special group here. I had fun (Tuesday), but we all have to work to get better to reach the goals we want to reach this year.”
Hawkins is one of three Power Five transfers the Cowboys added, along fellow senior cornerback Deron Harrell from Wisconsin and sophomore linebacker Cole DeMarzo, who comes to UW from Michigan State.
Harrell has one season of eligibility remaining, while Hawkins has two years left. The pair will have large shoes to fill, replacing a veteran duo in C.J. Coldon and Azizi Hearn, who helped UW lead the Mountain West in passing defense last year. However, Hawkins doesn’t lack confidence when it comes to his ability to step in and make a significant impact.
“My goal is to be the best corner in the nation,” he said. “I have high hopes for myself, but I can accomplish it.”
DeMarzo, meanwhile, will likely compete for the starting weakside linebacker job next to Easton Gibbs, who moved over to the Mike spot following Chad Muma’s departure this offseason.
The former three-star prospect out of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, points to the success of Muma and current Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson, both of whom were Butkus Award finalists and All-Americans at UW, as the biggest factor that led him to choose the Pokes.
“Following guys like Logan and Chad really drove my decision to come to Wyoming,” DeMarzo said. “Whenever you step in here, you have that expectation to follow. Following guys like that, you know there’s a platform to put your skills out there and get to the next level, so I felt like this was the best fit for me.”
Gibbs expects his new teammate to fit right in with the Cowboys.
“He’s a smart kid,” Gibbs said. “He also came from (former Wyoming assistant Scottie) Hazelton (who is now the defensive coordinator) at Michigan State, which helps a lot. We kind of run the same defensive scheme, so he fits in well with us.
“We all get along, and it makes it a lot easier to play with a guy who you like.”
Unfortunately, Wyoming’s other addition on the defensive side of the ball – freshman safety TJ Urban, who comes to UW after one season as a quarterback at the U.S. Air Force Academy Preparatory School – suffered what coach Craig Bohl said he thinks is “a pretty significant knee injury” early on the first day of practice.
“It is (difficult),” Bohl said. “TJ was an excellent quarterback we felt like was going to be a great safety candidate, and I played college football with his high school coach. We’re going to keep our fingers crossed that it’s not something significant. ... Sometimes our initial diagnosis is a little more critical than what it turns out to be. We’re in hopes that’s going to be the case, but he’s going to get an MRI, and we’ll see where it goes from here.”
The Cowboys’ two incoming transfers on offense, Evan Svoboda from Snow College and Andrew Peasley from Utah State, will join returners Gavin Beerup, Jayden Clemons and Hank Gibbs in what is expected to be a wide-open battle for the starting quarterback job.
“That’s why I left,” Peasley said. “All I wanted was an opportunity to work for something and earn it.”
Bohl spent the majority of Tuesday’s practice paying attention to the offense, in particular the quarterbacks.
He admits there will be a learning curve for his two newcomers at the position. So far, though, he’s liked what he’s seen.
“We’re all happy with them, but it’s a whole different system for both of them,” Bohl said. “Managing a pro-style offense, being under center and play calls that are long and all those things, that’s a different idea for them.
“I thought they did well (Tuesday), particularly for a first day, and we had good competition at the quarterback position. It’s going to be a whole, long process as we go, but for the first day, I was happy.”
