wte-20220924-spts-TitusSwen

A pass goes off the fingertips of University of Wyoming running back Titus Swen during the first half of the 38-24 loss to Brigham Young on Saturday night at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah. Associited Press

PROVO, Utah — After jumping ahead of a rival en route to an upset win the previous week, the University of Wyoming wasn’t able to repeat the task Saturday night at Brigham Young.

The No. 19 Cougars took the lead in the final seconds of the second quarter and thoroughly dominated the Cowboys in the second half, as they rolled to a 38-14 victory.

Josh Criswell covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at jcriswell@wyosports.net or 307-755-3325. Follow him on Twitter at @criswell_sports.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus