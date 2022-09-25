PROVO, Utah — After jumping ahead of a rival en route to an upset win the previous week, the University of Wyoming wasn’t able to repeat the task Saturday night at Brigham Young.
The No. 19 Cougars took the lead in the final seconds of the second quarter and thoroughly dominated the Cowboys in the second half, as they rolled to a 38-14 victory.
BYU out-gained UW 319-123 over the final 30 minutes, averaging 9.7 yards per play, compared to 4.4 yards per play for the Pokes. This was a stark contrast to the early stages of the game, when Wyoming pulled ahead by three points twice, while averaging 5.7 yards per carry during its first three possessions.
The Cougars out-scored the Cowboys 31-14 from this point on.
“They did some things with the backers and they did some things on the flank,” UW coach Craig Bohl said. “A lot of the push we were getting (on the offensive line) was outside zone. Then what occurred, as opposed to an eight-yard gain, we were getting a four-yard gain. On the road, that's probably not going to get it done.
“Credit to them. We thought for a while there that we could really establish the line of scrimmage. That was going to keep our offense on the field, and keep their prolific offense off the field. They did a better job adjusting than we did, so kudos to them.”
For the second consecutive week, Wyoming took the lead on its first offensive possession of the game. After the defense forced a three-and-out following the opening kickoff, sophomore kicker John Hoyland capped a 10-play, 57 yard drive with a 28-yard field goal to put the Pokes up 3-0.
BYU punted away after three plays when it got the ball back, before showcasing its big-play ability on its third possession. Jaren Hall connected with Keanu Hill for a 47-yard gain up the sideline on the first play of the drive, and found Isaac Rex for a 32-yard completion two snaps later on a wide receiver reverse flea-flicker. The Cougars proceeded to hurry up to the line of scrimmage, and Christopher Brooks put them up 7-3 with a six-yard run up the middle.
The Cowboys had an immediate answer, however, driving 75 yards on 10 plays to reclaim the lead.
A facemask penalty against BYU on the first play of the possession brought the Cowboys to near midfield, and junior quarterback Andrew Peasley found junior receiver Wyatt Wieland on a rollout for 19 yards to move the chains on third down and set up a first-and-10 from the BYU 24-yard line. Wieland took a jet sweep nine yards for a first down a couple plays later, and scored on a similar play back to the other direction later in the drive from four yards out to put UW up 10-7 early in the second quarter.
Following an unsuccessful possession by each team that resulted in a punt, Wyoming had an opportunity to get the ball back and extend its lead before the half. Hall had other plans, however.
With BYU facing a third-and-eight from its 26-yard line, the Cowboys failed to get pressure on Hall, and he made them pay, connecting with Hill for a 23-yard gain. The Cougars continued to march down the field, as Hall capped a 13-play, 76-yard scoring drive with a three-yard pass to Brayden Cosper with four seconds left in the half.
The junior signal-caller was the difference in BYU’s 14-10 halftime advantage, accounting for 183 of the Cougars' 206 total yards at the break. He finished the game with 337 yards and four touchdowns through the air, while completing 81% of his passes with no interceptions.
“He's honestly a stud,” UW defensive tackle Jordan Bertagnole said of Hall. “He's a dude who can always make a play out of nothing. Getting out there and knowing how close you are to getting him down, then seeing him scramble for a first down or throw a ball for a first down, that's really hard on us up front.
“That's our job, to not let him out of the pocket. He definitely was a huge part of this game, and there were a few times we let him get out.”
Wyoming wasn’t able to make anything of the first drive of the second half, and the Cougars capitalized with a nine-play, 83-yard touchdown drive when they got the ball back to stretch their lead to 21-10.
Miles Davis got BYU across midfield with a 25-yard run, getting help from a couple missed tackles from the Cowboys, and picked up 17 more yards on the ground two plays later. A sack for a loss of seven by Braden Siders and Gavin Meyer set up a second-and-17 from the UW 21-yard line, but this progress was immediately negated by a pass interference call on Jakorey Hawkins that resulted in a first-and-goal. Hall hit Kody Epps a couple plays later for a three-yard touchdown pass to make it a two-score game.
The Cougars recorded their third consecutive touchdown drive after forcing a third straight punt by the Cowboys later in the quarter, with Hall finding Hill from nine yards out to widen the gap to 18 points.
“Football is a game of momentum,” Peasley said. “We had it in the beginning. You could feel it, you could see it, and they kind of took it over in the third quarter.”
Wyoming kept its comeback hopes alive on the next possession, with the help of two personal foul penalties and a kickoff out of bounds by BYU. The Cowboys cut the lead to 28-17 on the first play of the fourth quarter, as Peasley connected with junior tight end Treyton Welch for a 19-yard touchdown. They answered a long BYU touchdown pass later in the quarter, decreasing the gap to 11 again on a four-yard completion to sophomore receiver Joshua Cobbs, who led the Pokes with 64 yards on four catches.
That’s as close as they would get, however.
Junior running back Titus Swen was UW's leading rusher with 78 yards on 20 carries, followed by sophomore Dawaiian McNeely, who rushed for 33 yards on five attempts. Peasley completed 14 of 27 passes for 154 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.
Wyoming will look to bounce back next Saturday at home against San Jose State.