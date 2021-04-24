LARAMIE – The uptick in offensive tempo at practice is a refreshing change of pace for Ayden Eberhardt.
The University of Wyoming’s offensive players are running up to the line of scrimmage, eager to run ensuing play calls. Defenders are admittedly out of gas. They aren’t used to being tested like this by their own teammates.
In years past, UW’s pace was methodical under former offensive coordinator Brent Vigen, who was named head coach at Montana State in February. That’s not to say things will be in warp-speed, no-huddle mode this fall under new offensive coordinator Tim Polasek.
He takes a lot of pride in huddling up, and his quarterbacks are no longer getting play calls from giant cards. Calls come from Polasek himself so the quarterbacks understand the offense’s intricacies.
But there is a noticeable difference in everything the Cowboys do offensively this spring, including getting in and out of huddles. And for veteran players like Eberhardt, it’s a breath of fresh air.
“It’s kind of like in Madden when you find a new play that works,” said Eberhardt, who is a sixth-year wide receiver. “It’s been really cool to kind of be testing the limits of who can do what, what we can do as an offense and being able to go from there.”
Polasek, most recently the offensive line coach at the University of Iowa and previously the offensive coordinator at North Dakota State, has said he wants to make a few tweaks here and there to UW’s offensive schemes – more efficient quarterback play, downfield shots to receivers, etc. – while still being a power running team. But Polasek has reason to want change up the formula.
The Cowboys have excelled running the ball in recent years, but have been among the worst passing offenses in America since Josh Allen departed for the NFL. UW passers have completed less than 50% of their throws in each of the last three seasons.
Beyond Xs and Os is something deeper that the Cowboys have found themselves drawn to with Polasek: His passion.
Polasek’s energy is infectious. The way he commands a room makes everyone take notice. And, perhaps most of all, he keeps practice fun for his players. And that’s not something to be undervalued, particularly when he’s demanding the absolute most from those players every day.
“If the kids give you everything, man, they deserve your best effort. And I really believe it’s important for us to go out there and enjoy the practice,” Polasek said. “You’ve got to have a great amount of care for your teammates, and you have to really be into it.”
There are practical reasons for wanting players to go hard all the time, of course. Polasek firmly believes if players aren’t all in at practice, they have a better chance of getting injured. But more than anything, he’s trying to build an attitude and swagger for a Cowboys offense that is in need of a spark.
And during a period of time where football was nearly taken away from all the players on the field in the last year, it’s even more reason to savor every moment in helmets and shoulder pads. It’s OK to enjoy practice.
Polasek has always prided himself on being that type of spark.
“It’s just been my overall philosophy, if we’re going to be out here, let’s be excited about doing it. You know, we get to play football. There’s a lot of things going on out there in the world today. We don’t have to play,” Polasek said. “That’s kind of just been the approach that I’ve always taken.”
Players have been receptive to Polasek’s energy, and it’s made a world of difference on the field.
“There’s no ripping on any coach or anything like that, because coach Vigen gave me a bunch of opportunities, and I’ll forever be thankful for that,” Eberhardt said. “But I think, especially with having a new coach, too, he’s been able to bring a lot of energy to practice.
“There is so much energy from him, and then all of the other coaches, as well. So that’s been really nice to see. And practices have been pretty fun out there.”
No starter yet
While redshirt sophomore Sean Chambers has taken the first reps at practices this spring, Polasek said redshirt freshman Levi Williams has looked solid, as well. There isn’t enough separation at this point for Polasek to call off the quarterback derby, he said.
Chambers is 8-3 as UW’s primary quarterback, but has suffered season-ending injuries each of his three seasons, including a broken left leg on the Cowboys’ first drive of the season last year. Williams started the Arizona Bowl in 2019 and dazzled, but struggled for the most part in 2020, throwing a single touchdown pass and three interceptions in relief of Chambers.
Polasek said he is looking for his quarterback to be a “CEO,” someone who can keep things moving along without risking it all for a single play. It’s something he has worked on with Chambers, who has often found himself trying to make too much happen and has led to some of his injuries.
“We’re talking a lot about being the CEO of an offense. Being a good businessman means you find a way to take a profit every day,” Polasek said. “We’re talking about that in the run game, we’re talking about that in the pass game. We just have to find profits on those early down and distances, first and second down.
“We keep talking about situational football and knowing when the journey is over. I get an 8-yard run, I don’t have to cut back … 8-yard play is pretty good. We have to know when the journey is over, and be smart and stay healthy.”