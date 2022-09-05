A pair of University of Wyoming football players were honored by the Mountain West on Monday after the Cowboys erased a 10-point, fourth-quarter deficit to take down Tulsa 40-37 in double-overtime.
Junior quarterback Andrew Peasley was named the conference’s offensive player of the week, while sophomore kicker John Hoyland received top special teams honors.
Peasley completed 20 of 30 passes for 256 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing for an additional 45 yards in the win. The Utah State transfer had no turnovers, and led the Cowboys on six scoring drives — including two in the fourth quarter to send the game to overtime. His first touchdown pass was a 48-yard strike to Will Pelissier in the final minute of the first half, while his second was a 51-yard completion to Joshua Cobbs that tied the game with 6:19 left in regulation.
Hoyland was 4 for 5 on field goal attempts, including 2 for 2 in overtime. He connected on a career-long 55-yarder that sparked the comeback with 10:53 remaining in the fourth quarter, with his other makes being from 25, 25 and 30 yards. He was also 4 for 4 on extra-point attempts, and had six of his seven kickoffs go for touchbacks.
This marks the second MW player of the week honor for both Peasley and Hoyland, who were previously recognized during the 2020 season.