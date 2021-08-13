There are undoubtedly some changes on the way following the arrival of first-year offensive coordinator Tim Polasek, but one of the pillars of the University of Wyoming offense isn’t going anywhere.
Just like the downfield passing attack that’s been promised, as well as new concepts to stretch the run game both horizontally and vertically, UW fans can expect plenty of the trademark physicality that’s been a staple of the offense in recent years.
For Polasek, being a part of the physical culture established by Cowboys coach Craig Bohl, his predecessor Brent Vigen and various other current and former Wyoming assistants was one of the driving forces that brought him to Laramie.
“There’s a physical edge about our guys,” Polasek said. “The culture is similar to what I remembered when I was back at North Dakota State with Craig Bohl, and it all starts with the physicality of how you’re going to go about your business. That extends further than just hitting someone or tackling them. It’s like, ‘How do you grab the d- – bar in the weight room? Are you going to get after it?’
“There’s a physicality about us, and that was very comforting. That was one of the things (that drew me here). Our futures are our futures and all that stuff, but to me, I need to be a part of something that has a foundation. Where the culture is about physical and mental toughness. It’s about the practice and the weight room and doing that work.”
Nowhere has this physicality been more present than in the run game, which has gone from one of the least productive in the country to one of the most dominant over the past few years.
The Cowboys’ hard-nosed approach to running the football began to take root during the 2018 season. One year removed from finishing last in the Mountain West and 117th in the country with just 108.8 rushing yards per game, the Pokes averaged 199.4 yards on the ground – good for fourth in the conference and 39th nationally.
Aside from Air Force, which runs the triple-option and attempts roughly one pass for every five carries, no rushing attack in the MW has been more prolific than Wyoming’s over the past two seasons. UW finished 23rd in the country with 214.8 rushing yards per game in 2019, with last year’s average of 219.5 yards per game ranking 14th in the FBS.
With eight offensive linemen that have started a combined 145 games, several members of this position group have had a front-row seat to the evolution.
“It’s definitely something we take pride in,” senior guard Logan Harris said. “Being in the top side of the country in the run game is something we’ve developed. We went from one of the worst rushing offenses when I first got here to one of the best in the nation, and definitely in the conference.”
Despite being listed at just under 200 pounds, junior center Keegan Cryder says junior running back Xazavian Valladay – the MW’s back-to-back leading rusher – plays a significant role in the Cowboys’ physical approach.
“He is a workhorse,” Cryder said. “He’s a hard-nosed runner, and he’s (like) an offensive lineman (at) running back. He’s not easy to take down, he runs people over, and he’ll be in for as long as you need him to be in. We love having him up there, and he makes the run game go. We move them, but he plows them over.”
“Every play isn’t going to be a great play,” Valladay added. “Whenever there’s a busted play, I have to lower my shoulder, become an O-lineman and power my way through.”
When asked about his team’s physicality, Bohl quickly notes that everything starts with an aggressive approach in their preparation.
With 21 returning starters across the board, not to mention a handful of others with starting experience, the Cowboys are blessed with depth – something that allows them to not hold back on the practice field.
“One of the things that helps with our depth is it has allowed us to be more aggressive in practice,” Bohl said. “We’ve been fairly healthy. We had a couple of guys dinged (Monday), but our ace in our pocket has to be our execution – and that means being very physical at the point of attack.
“You don’t do that by playing powderpuff football. If you’re going to do that, you have to practice that way.”