LARAMIE – In what’s become a broken record in recent weeks, the University of Wyoming football team lost again last Saturday.
The 27-21 defeat at San Jose State marked the Cowboys’ fourth consecutive loss since Mountain West play started – a streak that has put conference title aspirations out of reach, and made bowl eligibility a seemingly tall task.
Yet, despite another setback, the Pokes returned home from the Bay Area with plenty to feel optimistic about.
In particular, the traditional tailback running game – an area of inconsistency for UW this year – excelled in a way it hasn’t all season.
After averaging 3.4 yards per carry during the previous two weeks, the Cowboys erupted for a season-high 271 rushing yards against the Spartans – finishing the game at 5.4 yards per attempt despite being held to just over three yards per carry until late in the first half.
“I thought, in some parts of our game, we played well,” UW coach Craig Bohl said. “We ran the ball with the traditional tailback runs as well as I can remember in quite some time. We really established the line of scrimmage, and I think the numbers bear that out.
“Xazavian (Valladay) had 172 yards and 7.8 yards per carry. Then we mixed Titus (Swen) in there ... he had five yards per carry, and Dawaiian (McNeeley) had 11 yards per carry. So overall, that part of the game – the backs, the offensive line, the tight ends and fullbacks – did a really good job.”
Junior offensive lineman Frank Crum said the Pokes placed an emphasis on physicality in practice, something that was apparent at SJSU.
UW allowed a pair of costly sacks that doomed a potential go-ahead drive in the final two minutes. Aside from that, however, the Cowboys’ offensive line truly exerted its dominance on an opponent for the first time since mid-September.
“A big emphasis going into this last game was physicality and bringing up the rushing yards,” Crum said. “All week last week during practice, that was the main focal point of the offensive line. I thought we physically imposed our will Saturday.”
The Pokes’ aerial attack also took steps forward in the loss, despite being held below 150 yards passing for the fifth consecutive game.
With sophomore quarterback Levi Williams making his first start of the season behind center, the Cowboys finished above 50% passing for the first time since league play started. Williams had two interceptions that resulted in points for the Spartans, but also had a pair of touchdown passes to classmate Isaiah Neyor that kept UW in the contest.
His 115.6 passer rating, albeit not stellar, was the best by a UW signal-caller since the Pokes’ Sept. 18 win over Ball State. He was also 4 of 5 for 76 yards in third-down situations.
An emphasis on getting the ball to Neyor was obvious, evidenced by the sophomore receiver recording nine targets for the second time in three weeks, bringing his total to 24 over the past three games. With senior Ayden Eberhardt – the Cowboys’ top receiver last season – likely done for the year with a knee injury, the chemistry between Williams and Neyor will be even more pivotal moving forward.
After connecting for a 38-yard gain that should’ve been a touchdown two weeks ago against New Mexico, the duo delivered scores of 54 and 12 yards at SJSU.
“We’ve seen some things during the course of practice, particularly throwing the deep ball,” Bohl said of the connection between Williams and Neyor. “Levi has a good touch on the deep ball, and Isaiah obviously has great length and excellent speed. Because of his length, he can come up with contested balls.
“There’s a comfort level between those two. However, I think Levi has comfort with a bunch of receivers. But Isaiah has good ability. Kudos to (offensive coordinator) Tim Polasek and coach (Mike) Grant, our passing coordinator, to dial up some things that are going to utilize his skill. That’s why you’re seeing some of the target numbers that you do.”
Unfortunately for the Cowboys, who scored 18 more points last Saturday than they had in the previous 10 quarters combined, the defense left much to be desired.
UW gave up 388 total yards, while allowing backup quarterback Nick Nash to gash them continuously through the air and on the ground. Nash was contained to 150 yards and a touchdown on 50% passing, but the junior also rushed for 112 yards and a score – including a 48-yard scramble that turned a potential sack in Spartans territory into the first scoring opportunity of the day.
The Pokes will face a similar challenge this weekend in Colorado State senior Todd Centeio, who has compiled 2,215 total yards and nine touchdowns on the year, while throwing just two interceptions.
UW senior defensive end Garrett Crall is confident the Cowboys can learn from their mistakes last week.
“A lot of that will go into the type of play-calling we run, and not giving them any escape lanes,” Crall said of preparing for Centeio. “I think that’s what we’re going to focus on this week that we could’ve been better on last week. When you play guys like this, it’s important to keep them contained, but it’s just as good to keep them off their spot in the pocket.
“That’s something we’re going to really focus on as a front four – just keeping them off the spot so he’s not comfortable, but at the same time not letting him get out and run.”