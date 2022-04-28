LARAMIE — With half as many starters returning as last season, the University of Wyoming plans to lean on one of its most experienced position groups in 2022.
Tight ends account for 47.2% of the Cowboys’ returning receiving production from last year, during which they also played an integral role blocking for one of the nation’s most run-heavy offenses. So, with an array of unknowns on both sides of the ball, one certainty is UW’s high expectations for this group.
“Our position room has really taken on that role,” sophomore tight end Parker Christensen said. “We know the team expects more out of us this year, but we have a bunch of good dudes. We have a pretty in-depth and old room that has some experience, and that really helps. Guys are stepping up because we realize we need to make plays.”
Christensen and junior Treyton Welch were the most productive tight ends on the roster last season, combining for 290 yards on 32 catches.
Welch had two touchdown catches, the most among UW returners, including a 21-yard, one-handed grab in the final moments of the season-opener that helped the Pokes avoid an upset at the hands of FCS Montana State. Christensen, meanwhile, is a former Wyoming Gatorade Player of the Year who has displayed comfort playing out of the backfield, on the line or split out wide.
Wyoming tight ends coach Shannon Moore says the pair’s versatility, experience and leadership traits are major assets heading into next season.
“The No. 1 thing with those two is they are great leaders,” Moore said. “They show up in the meeting room every day, ready to take notes. They show up on the practice field, and they're really showing some of our younger guys how to practice and how to approach all those things.
“They're both a little bit different with what they bring to the table, and they're both good in the run game and the pass game. Parker is probably a guy that we'll split out a little more, but Treyton will be a guy we split out, too. They really compliment each other well, and they give us a lot of versatility with personnel and formations.”
As for the rest of the tight end room, Colin O’Brien, Jackson Marcotte and Nick Miles also saw the field last season in varying capacities.
Moore notes that there hasn’t been a ton of separation at the position throughout the spring, with the group as a whole collectively elevating their game.
Some are stronger at run blocking, while others present greater passing threats. As a result of these differing strengths, the Cowboys intend to incorporate more tight end-heavy sets – such as 13-personnel, which utilizes three tight ends – in an effort to create mismatches.
“We have the ability to really cause some mismatches for the defense if they want to try to match personnel,” Moore said. “They don't know if we're going to be in big personnel and run, or a big personnel and all of a sudden split them out and be able to throw the ball. We have to do a great job as coaches of game-planning that, and those guys have to do a great job of going out and executing it.”
The Cowboys ranked among the bottom 10 in the country in pass attempts per game last season, but they seem open to throwing the ball at a higher frequency if they’re able to get more consistency at the quarterback position. Especially in the intermediate passing game, the tight ends hope to play a part in this.
Route running and maximizing speed have been significant focuses for the group as of late. So has making contested catches, with Welch stating their goal is to haul in around 80% of 50-50 balls.
Regardless of whether UW is airing it out or sticking to its trademark ground game, the tight ends are eager to expand their impact on the offense.
“There's no limit on what it could be,” Welch said. “It's always up to the coaches and what they have planned, and defensive looks and everything, but we're striving as a group to put ourselves in the best position to be open.
“Whether it's being able to make plays (in the passing game), or helping Titus (Swen) or whoever it is running the ball get yards, we're trying to keep progressing every day.”