LARAMIE – While last week’s 38-6 thumping at the hands of Illinois put a damper on the start of the University of Wyoming’s football season, the Cowboys have an opportunity to get back on track this weekend.

UW will open its home slate Saturday afternoon against Tulsa, a matchup that will serve as a measuring stick for a young team that is hungry to move on from its recent setback.

Josh Criswell covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at jcriswell@wyosports.net or 307-755-3325. Follow him on Twitter at @criswell_sports.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus