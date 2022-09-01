LARAMIE – While last week’s 38-6 thumping at the hands of Illinois put a damper on the start of the University of Wyoming’s football season, the Cowboys have an opportunity to get back on track this weekend.
UW will open its home slate Saturday afternoon against Tulsa, a matchup that will serve as a measuring stick for a young team that is hungry to move on from its recent setback.
“Everybody knows the 24-hour rule,” sophomore linebacker Shae Suiaunoa said. “Get that last game against Illinois in the rearview mirror, and it’s time to move on. You can only focus on one game a week. We’re not worried about the next game, next week, whatever. One game a week is all we can do.”
The notion that a team displays its most improvement between its first and second game is a common coaching trope, but UW coach Craig Bohl is confident this will ring true for the Cowboys on Saturday.
Bohl referenced the passing game, tackling and missed assignments as areas that hurt them last week, but noted that “first-game jitters” also were a factor. UW featured six new starters on both sides of the ball, with several other individuals receiving their first significant action, as well.
Evidenced in the fact that the Pokes were two-touchdown underdogs by kickoff last week, a physical Big Ten opponent was bound to be a challenge for a UW team with so many new pieces.
“You guys saw my demeanor after the game; I was disappointed,” Bohl said. “I had gone into the game with, not high expectations, but anticipating better things. Those better things are still there, but they have to be shown out on a game field. ... We need to have improvement.
“I hate to say you have a young football team, but there were a lot of new guys out there, and there were some new guys that I hadn’t coached before. How are they going to respond? I think we can respond better than what we did.”
While Illinois rode its power run attack to a blowout victory, Tulsa’s spread offense mirrors more what the Cowboys will see throughout most of Mountain West play. Given UW’s speed on defense, as well as last week’s wake-up call, Suiaunoa believes the Pokes will match up well against the Golden Hurricane.
“Most definitely,” Suiaunoa said. “Everybody knows the Big Ten is a big running conference. It’s all about preparation. We trust our coaches, and as long as we trust one another, we’ll be OK. I know we can stop anything if we just have confidence in ourselves, and go out there and do it.”
Defensive ends embrace opportunity
Defensive end was already going to be one of the younger spots on the defense, with two new starters on the edge. But with Sabastian Harsh – who was slated to start alongside DeVonne Harris – suffering a season-ending injury late in training camp, the Cowboys were presented with even more adversity in the trenches.
Junior defensive tackle Jordan Bertagnole likes what he saw from redshirt freshmen Braden Siders and Oluwaseyi Omotosho at the position last week. According to Pro Football Focus, Harris had the second-highest tackling grade for UW, with Omotosho and Siders coming in at No. 4 and No. 7, respectively.
“I thought that Braden Siders and Olu definitely stepped up to the plate,” Bertagnole said. “They weren’t the starter, (Harsh) was the starter, so when he went down and they realized, ‘It’s our time to step up to the plate,’ I felt like they did a really good job of doing so. (They were) playing physical, and there’s only one way to go from here, and that’s up. Those two definitely impressed me.”
Clemons rises up depth chart
While Utah State transfer Andrew Peasley getting the start at quarterback was an expected development, there was a surprise on the depth chart at the position.
Despite returner Hank Gibbs and junior-college product Evan Svoboda being the most talked about signal-callers outside of Peasley this off-season, it was redshirt freshman Jayden Clemons who secured the backup quarterback job. Bohl briefly considered inserting Clemons into last week’s game, but ultimately didn’t think it would make a difference, given the lack of separation UW’s receivers were getting.
“He rose up,” Bohl said. “He kept fighting. We were watching his productivity, because you said, ‘Is it going to be Evan? Is it going to be Hank?’ and Jayden kept on boxing. It was fairly close. However, the numbers begin to separate, and decision-making begins to separate.
“Andrew is going to be the starter this week. We’re going to hone his skills, but we have a good amount of confidence in Jayden.”
Shifting odds
When the initial betting odds for Wyoming’s showdown with Tulsa were released earlier this summer, the Cowboys were listed as 1½-point underdogs. However, after last week’s debacle, the Golden Hurricane are now a consensus 6½-point favorite, with UW ranging from +190 to +220 on the money line.
The over/under is set at either 44 or 44½ points, depending on the sportsbook.
