LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming has turned its focus to Saturday’s Brown and Gold game after completing its final practice of the spring Thursday evening.
The Cowboys will be split up into the Brown and Gold teams for Saturday’s scrimmage, which is set to kick off at 2 p.m. UW coach Craig Bohl is eager to see how players perform in several position battles, in particular the one behind center.
“I’m excited to see our quarterbacks play,” Bohl said. “Our playbook will be shortened up quite a bit, but it’ll be important to see. Hank (Gibbs) has had the benefit of being around, but it’s like a new language for (Utah State transfer) Andrew (Peasley). Even though he’s played college quarterback, so much of it is different, so we’ll see how he performs. (Snow College product) Evan Svoboda had a great scrimmage (April 23).
“Then there are quite a few spots. We continue to see real progress with our defensive ends. I think there’s some real reason for optimism to see how they perform, and we kind of have a battle going on at the punting position.”
With a handful of transfers and younger players competing for significant roles, Saturday will also mark the first opportunity for some Pokes to play in front of fans at War Memorial Stadium.
“This game gives the players the opportunity to go out and kind of experience what it’s like in a game,” Bohl said. “Even though the fans aren’t going to be packed, and we’re not having the horse lead us out, some of these guys haven’t played in a college game before. While it’s a spring game, it’s still some semblance of a game.”
Added Peasley: “I’m pretty excited. From what I’ve heard, it’s a good fan base here. My family gets to come down and experience it, too, with the tailgating and all that. It’ll be a good time. I’m happy for the team to be able to go out and play in front of some people.”
One area to watch in the spring game will be the offensive line, a position that lost multiple key contributors that retired, had their eligibility expire or are trying their hand at a professional career. Veteran offensive tackles Frank Crum and Eric Abojei have significant experience up front, but there is plenty of competition at the interior spots.
“It’s really big,” offensive line coach Joe Tripodi said of recent scrimmages and Saturday’s spring game. “We tell them to treat scrimmages and the spring game like game day. Some of these young kids haven’t been through a game day in college when they’re playing, so it’s going to be awesome to have some fans in the stands, put some heat on these guys and see how they perform when the lights come on.”
For Ole Miss transfer Jakorey Hawkins, as well as other newcomers, Saturday will present the opportunity to make a positive first impression on Cowboys fans.
“I’m definitely looking to make some plays,” Hawkins said. “I live for those type of moments. I like making plays, and I have feel, so I’m going to be out there searching to make some plays.”
Injury update
Running back Jeremy Hollingsworth, linebacker Buck Coors and safeties TJ Urban and Isaac White are not expected to play in the Brown and Gold game, as they continue to recover from injuries. Bohl also noted that there “are a couple guys that are right on the bubble.”
While not due to injury, it is unlikely that some of the Pokes’ more established players – such as running back Titus Swen and linebacker Easton Gibbs – will receive extensive playing time Saturday. Out of precaution, these individuals have been limited during scrimmages this spring.