WyoSports

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – A blowout loss to Illinois on Saturday showcased a shortcoming that has become all too familiar for the University of Wyoming since Josh Allen left campus after the 2017 season.

Josh Criswell covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at jcriswell@wyosports.net or 307-755-3325. Follow him on Twitter at @criswell_sports.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus