LARAMIE – As the University of Wyoming hits the midway point of spring ball, Tuesday’s practice introduced a new wrinkle.
Typically the start of practice involves some special teams work, mostly in the form of one-on-one coverage drills or the receiving of kicks. That wasn’t the case this time.
The Cowboys opened Tuesday’s session with live kickoff coverage, highlighting an area of emphasis for the team as it gets closer to the Brown and Gold game April 30.
“We’re probably integrating that more than we have,” UW coach Craig Bohl said. “Some of it comes down to our thoughts on field position. I thought last year if we could do a better job covering, (we could) make the offense go a longer way, or if we could get a three-and-out and get our offense in better scoring position.
“There was some good stuff there. We had some really good players on the kickoff coverage group last year, but sometimes they get integrated in more scrimmage downs, so we’re trying to find some other guys there. The only thing I’ve known through the years is there’s no replication but for live work.”
Bohl did not comment on specifics in terms of the return game, stating the Pokes are “working through a lot of things.”
One potential option, however, is sophomore cornerback Cameron Stone.
Stone saw limited action as a returner last fall, but he made the most of it – taking a kickoff 99 yards to the house to help spur a blowout win over Mountain West champion Utah State. He looks forward to the chance to continue to grow in that role during the upcoming season.
“I think I can do a lot with the ball in my hands,” Stone said. “I didn’t really get a chance to show all of that, given that I started three games, but I think we’ll see a lot more this year. I have a great special teams unit blocking for me, so we should have a lot of things in store.”
The defensive line was again a source of positivity Tuesday, with two unnamed players at the position getting game balls after returning interceptions for touchdowns. Bohl also noted that USU transfer Andrew Peasley has continued to make progress in the battle for the starting quarterback job, with his grasp of the offense impressing the coaches.
While the Aug. 27 season opener at Illinois is still a ways off, maintaining a sense of urgency every day has been a significant focus for the Cowboys. With only five starters back on each side of the ball, defensive coordinator Jay Sawvel says it is imperative UW gets the most out of each practice between now and the fall.
“As of (Tuesday), we had 38 practices before we play a game,” Sawvel said. “It’s not a lot. Even though you look at the calendar and you aren’t playing for 4½ months, you have 38 practices, so we can’t waste one.
“We’re too young and too inexperienced at certain things to just go and punt a practice out the window. That’s a big challenge, to make sure we take care of each day and do that.”