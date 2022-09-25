PROVO, Utah — Even as the opportunity for an upset victory over a ranked rival slipped away, the University of Wyoming kept fighting until the final whistle Saturday night at LaVell Edwards Stadium.
No. 19 Brigham Young maintained at least a two-score lead for the final 1 ½ quarters of a 38-24 win, but the Cowboys refused to go away quietly. An offense that had its share of struggles down the stretch rallied to string together touchdown drives of 50 and 75 yards, keeping their slim upset hopes alive, while the defense forced a punt and turnover on downs to start the fourth quarter.
Ultimately, it wasn’t enough, as the Cougars seemed to have an answer for each bit of progress the Pokes showed during the closing moments. Regardless of the final result, though, sophomore defensive tackle Jordan Bertagnole and junior quarterback Andrew Peasley came away from the loss feeling good about the resolve he saw from a team that ranks among the youngest in the country.
“Something that I saw is that we have a team that won't ever give up,” Bertagnole said. “It's really hard when you're hit for a 60-yard pass. Just having those young guys being able to flush that last play and move onto the next one is definitely huge, and I saw a lot of the young guys being able to do (that).”
Added Peasley: “We were trying until the end. When there's a minute left, you're kind of like, 'Yeah, we're not winning this thing, but we're going to air the ball out, and we're going to try to do something.' I think that says a lot about our team.”
Junior tight end Treyton Welch says the closeness of this group plays a factor in being able to have a never-give-up mentality.
“This is probably the most together we've been in a long time,” Welch said. “Most every single guy on the sideline is just ready to go on the next drive. We're down by a couple of scores, and it doesn't matter to us. We're just going to go out and do our thing, (and) we're going to go out together.
“'Powder River Let Er 'Buck,' I know we've been talking about that a lot, and we've been chanting that in the locker room. I think we're all just bought in as a team right now, no matter what happens. No matter who gets the ball, where the ball goes, we're just ready to do our job.”
Turning the page
While the Cowboys view the loss as a missed opportunity — given that they were able to pull ahead twice in the first half, and led as late as the final seconds of the second quarter — they also have an understanding that they still control their own fate in the Mountain West title hunt.
With Saturday marking their final non-conference game of the regular season, the team is looking forward to the opportunity to turn to the page.
“(We’re) super excited,” Bertagnole said. “That's what we were talking about in the locker room. We're onto conference play, we're onto bigger things. We just have to get moving and learn from the mistakes we made, correct them and go back for the game next week.”
The Pokes will return home to face San Jose State next Saturday, as they look to build off their conference-opening win over Air Force on Sept. 16. Given the early results from their Mountain Division foes, there's reason to be optimistic about their chances, despite being picked to finish fifth in the league's preseason poll.
Reigning conference champion Utah State is 1-3 overall and 0-1 in MW play, and is coming off double-digit losses to FCS Weber State and UNLV. Preseason favorite Boise State won its only league game against New Mexico, but was beat 27-10 on Friday by a UTEP squad that was hammered by the Lobos by the same score the week prior.
Air Force, which was picked to finish second in the division, rebounded to improve to 1-1 in conference play with a 48-20 throttling of Nevada. However, the Cowboys will hold a head-to-head tiebreaker over the Falcons moving forward. Colorado State has yet to play a MW game, but amid an 0-4 start that includes a 31-point beatdown at the hands of FCS Sacramento State on Saturday, the Rams make a strong case as the worst team in the FBS so far this year.
“It's a little different this year,” Peasley said. “The teams that were at the top aren't really at the top anymore, so I think there's a lot of opportunity to continue to improve and keep winning. I know we just lost to a ranked team. They're solid, but it's conference now, and I think we have a sincere shot to take it all the way.”
Playing it safe
Wyoming made a couple of conservative decisions in the final minutes of Saturday’s loss to that immediately backfired.
The first came when the Cowboys decided to punt on fourth-and-11 from their 40-yard line while trailing by 11 with 7:18 left. Three plays later, BYU quarterback Jaren Hall completed a 68-yard touchdown pass to Keanu Hill to stretch the gap back to 18 points. UW cut the deficit to 11 points again with 3:15 remaining on a touchdown pass from Peasley to Joshua Cobbs, but with two timeouts left, the Pokes elected to send the kickoff deep rather than attempt an onside kick. Cougars running back Miles Davis proceeded to break a 70-yard run on the first play of the drive.
“First of all, the percentages of onside (kicks aren't high),” UW coach Craig Bohl said. “I looked at it and thought, if there was more than three minutes left and we had those timeouts, we were going to try to roll the dice. I thought they would be one-dimensional, and they popped a long run.
“It was basically like a goal line look, and we were going to stone them if everyone was in the right spot. That was the thought process ... and it didn't work.”
Provo woes
The Cowboys' struggles against their former conference rival continued in their first regular-season meeting since 2010, as they suffered their ninth consecutive loss in the series. Their last win at BYU came in 1987, a victory that helped spark back-to-back WAC title runs.
Wyoming will get another shot at the Cougars in 2024 in Laramie.