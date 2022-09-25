wte-20220924-spts-Shae Suiaunoa

Brigham Young quarterback Jaren Hall, left, carries the ball past University of Wyoming linebacker Shae Suiaunoa during the first half of the 38-24 loss to Brigham Young on Saturday night at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah. Associited Press

PROVO, Utah — Even as the opportunity for an upset victory over a ranked rival slipped away, the University of Wyoming kept fighting until the final whistle Saturday night at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

No. 19 Brigham Young maintained at least a two-score lead for the final 1 ½ quarters of a 38-24 win, but the Cowboys refused to go away quietly. An offense that had its share of struggles down the stretch rallied to string together touchdown drives of 50 and 75 yards, keeping their slim upset hopes alive, while the defense forced a punt and turnover on downs to start the fourth quarter.

Josh Criswell covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports.

