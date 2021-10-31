SAN JOSE – After remaining dormant for the first three games of Mountain West play, the University of Wyoming offense showed signs of life Saturday at San Jose State.
Unfortunately for the Cowboys, the end result remained unchanged during a 27-21 loss at the hands of the Spartans.
UW suffered its fourth consecutive loss, putting a damper on its first 400-yard performance this season.
“We have to get better,” Cowboys coach Craig Bohl said. “There are some positive things out of this game, but nonetheless, we came out with a loss.”
Despite the loss, Bohl does see room for optimism in his team’s performance – particularly on the offensive side of the ball.
After failing to find the end zone in its previous 11 quarters, including the first quarter Saturday, Wyoming scored three touchdowns in the final 35 minutes, 18 seconds. The Pokes also strung together five drives of more than 40 yards, with scoring drives of 65, 75 and 49 yards.
The Cowboys’ rushing attack was rather quiet early on, entering halftime with just 69 yards on 22 carries. They stayed with the running game, however, and had 202 yards on an average of 7.2 per carry in the second half.
UW was also able to find some of the explosive plays that have been missing in recent weeks, with 223 yards coming on nine large gains.
“The thing we had was we had fight,” Bohl said. “We made some progress. Their defensive front is a good front and they have some good skill players. We can’t commiserate about the loss. We have to improve and talk about some things. We need to be big enough to meet the moments, but the effort and the resolve is there.”
Sophomore quarterback Levi Williams had an up-and-down performance in his first start of the season. He threw a pair of costly interceptions that led to points for SJSU, but did pass for a pair of touchdowns, as UW completed more than 50% of its attempts for the first time since Sept. 25 against UConn.
Williams was most efficient in the fourth quarter, completing six of 10 passes for 48 yards and a touchdown, as the Pokes began to play with more tempo.
“We got in a pretty good rhythm,” Williams said. “We ran the ball really well, and were hitting some quick stuff to get the ball out of my hand.”
Dual-threat
San Jose State quarterback Nick Nash hardly looked like a backup Saturday, improving to 3-2 as the Spartans’ starter this season.
Nash completed just 50% of his passes, but was 4 of 6 for 62 yards on third downs. His most dangerous asset was his legs, however, as he rushed for 112 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries.
“I thought their quarterback made some spectacular running plays,” Bohl said. “We knew he was going to be a weapon.”
So close yet so far
UW was able to cut a double-digit deficit down to one score with each of its three touchdowns Saturday. However, for each score by the Cowboys, SJSU had an answer.
The Spartans found the end zone on the drive immediately after UW’s first two touchdowns, and forced a turnover on downs when the Pokes had the ball with a chance to go ahead in the final moments.
“I thought our offense did really well,” senior linebacker Chad Muma said. “They put us in a position at the end of the game to be able to even keep it close.”
Approaching history
Senior running back Xazavian Valladay delivered his most productive performance of the season Saturday against SJSU, rushing for 172 yards on 22 carries. This effort leaves him just 11 yards shy of Ryan Christopherson, who sits at No. 3 on UW’s all-time rushing list with 2,906 career yards.