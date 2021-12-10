While the transfer portal has reinvented recruiting for some schools, the University of Wyoming has maintained a rather traditional approach.
That’s not to say transfers haven’t made an impact for the Cowboys. Running back Trey Smith – who started his career at Louisville – was the team’s second-leading rusher in 2020, while cornerback Azizi Hearn – an Arizona transfer – was a major reason why UW led the Mountain West in passing defense this season.
Still, of all the players listed on the Pokes’ roster, only six transferred to Wyoming.
With one standout having already declared for the NFL Draft, and several other vital pieces departing, could the Cowboys alter their approach?
Here are 10 potential transfer targets for UW:
Kenneth Dicks III, CB, Wake Forest
Sophomore cornerback Cameron Stone showcased his potential in limited action this season, but with junior C.J. Coldon and senior Azizi Hearn coming up on the end of their eligibility – and potentially headed to the NFL early – it could be wise to add another veteran to the position group. Wake Forest redshirt sophomore Kenneth Dicks III is one potential target to watch. UW defensive coordinator Jay Sawvel was leading the defense and cornerback group for the Deacons when Dicks, who is also capable of playing safety and nickelback, signed there as a three-star recruit.
Beau Taylor, OL, UCLA
Wyoming will lose at least two key offensive linemen this offseason, with Logan Harris and Alonzo Velasquez having used up their eligibility. Rudy Stofer, Eric Abojei and Keegan Cryder are traditional seniors that also could be departing, although each has the option to play one more season. Given as much as the Cowboys lean on their offensive line, as well as how much the group struggled at times this season, it seems natural to add an experienced O-lineman to the mix.
Beau Taylor didn’t see the field during his time at UCLA, but he was a three-star recruit coming out of Las Vegas and received offers from Mountain West foes Air Force, Boise State, Colorado State, Nevada, San Diego State, UNLV and Utah State.
Joey Capra, OL, San Diego State
San Diego State’s Joey Capra is another player that could bolster UW’s offensive line. Capra played sparingly in three years at SDSU, appearing in seven games, but would likely see the field in Laramie for a position group that will lose at least five contributors over the next two off-seasons.
Donovan Dalton, S, Hawaii
Given the apparent dysfunction surrounding the Hawaii football program and head coach Todd Graham, it would be wise to at least monitor the bevy of Rainbow Warriors entering the portal. Redshirt junior safety Donovan Dalton is particularly intriguing, with 41 tackles, two tackles for loss, one interception and seven pass deflections during his time at Hawaii. Expected returners Rome Weber and Isaac White provide reason for optimism at the position, but with veterans Braden Smith and Esaias Gandy departing, the Pokes could look to add some experience at safety.
Cameron Lockridge, CB, Hawaii
Cameron Lockridge is another Rainbow Warrior worth watching. The junior cornerback, who claimed Mountain West Defensive Player of the Week honors earlier this year, would provide depth for a position that will be losing at least one, if not both of its starters following next season. Lockridge also played his JUCO ball at a place UW coach Craig Bohl is quite familiar with: Reedley College, where the Pokes discovered Josh Allen.
Jaylen Hall, WR, Western Michigan
Wyoming’s future at receiver is bright, with Isaiah Neyor leading the way and Joshua Cobbs excelling in extended action down the stretch. With senior Ayden Eberhardt graduating, however, it wouldn’t be a terrible idea to add some experience to this group. Jaylen Hall, listed at 6-foot-3, 185 pounds, increased his production in each of his four seasons at Western Michigan. He entered the transfer portal this week with 1,527 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns in his college career.
Chris Clancy Ojoh, LB, New Mexico State
Perhaps the most impactful loss for Wyoming this offseason will be Butkus Award finalist Chad Muma’s departure to the NFL Draft. Sophomore Easton Gibbs has come up big in several games for the Pokes this season, while classmate Shae Suiaunoa has played sparingly. Still, it wouldn’t be a terrible idea to add another veteran to the group. Graduate transfer Chris Clancy Ojoh was arguably the most productive player on New Mexico State’s defense this season, racking up 71 tackles, six sacks and three forced fumbles, and is looking for a new home to close out his college career.
Pierce DeVaughn, DE, UConn
Defensive line was one of the deepest position groups for Wyoming this season, but with longtime contributor Garett Crall graduating and Victor Jones and Ravontae Holt only having one year of eligibility left, the Cowboys could look to add some help up front. Pierce Devaughn never settled into a full-time starting role in three seasons at UConn, but at 6-foot-4, 235 pounds, he has the potential to become a force in the trenches. The defensive end had offers from Northern Colorado and Montana State as a two-star prospect coming out of high school, so playing in the Mountain West region wouldn’t be out of the question.
Beau Corrales, WR, North Carolina
Beau Corrales is another veteran receiver that could bolster the Cowboys’ passing attack. His senior year at North Carolina ended before it started with a second straight season-ending injury, after playing only four games in 2020. He was productive before that, though, catching 80 passes for 1,176 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Chevan Cordeiro, QB, Hawaii
Levi Williams has given UW fans reason to be excited about the passing game moving forward, completing 64.4% passes for 651 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions, while rushing for 217 yards and a score during the final four games of the regular season. However, given how Hawaii’s Chevan Cordeiro torched the Cowboys for 409 total yards and four touchdowns on Nov. 27, he’s at least worth a look.
Josh Criswell covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at jcriswell@wyosports.net or 307-755-3325. Follow him on Twitter at @criswell_sports.