LARAMIE – Last Saturday might have been University of Wyoming right guard Emmanuel Pregnon’s first start at the college level, but his performance and mindset certainly didn’t reflect that of an inexperienced underclassman.
While the Cowboys fell 38-6 to Illinois, Pregnon held his own against a Big Ten defensive front. The redshirt freshman posted the highest Pro Football Focus pass blocking grade for a group that didn’t allow a sack, while playing a key part in a rushing attack that averaged 5.9 yards per carry.
Pregnon says his approach had him ready for the moment.
“It didn't really strike me like I think it would for most people,” he said. “That's in part because of my preparation and confidence. I trust myself, and I trust my ability. I might have been a little bit anxious to go hit somebody, and stuff like that, and a little nervous, because that happens with most games. But other than that, I didn't think it was anything (out of the ordinary).”
Pregnon’s early success doesn’t come as a surprise to those who have witnessed his development over the past year.
Defensive tackle Jordan Bertagnole is one of several Cowboys who mentioned the Denver native as a player to keep an eye on throughout the off-season. As an interior lineman, Bertagnole went up against Pregnon on a regular basis during spring practice and training camp. One game into the Pokes’ 2022 campaign, he’s pleased that what he saw behind the scenes is translating to the field
“It's super exciting to see,” Bertagnole said Monday. “I just ate lunch with him, and he cracks me up. He's a good dude. But throughout all of camp, he has improved so much. Even just in the last year, he's been making tremendous progress. That's definitely fun to watch, and watching him in the game, it's good to see that what we saw in practice wasn't (a fluke). It's really something.”
Pregnon goes back to his mental capabilities when asked about the key to his individual growth, something that has been apparent throughout his transformation from an undersized, overlooked recruit into a bonafide Division I talent.
Height was never an issue, but Pregnon does note that “it took me a while to actually be considered a big guy.” He recalls weighing around 225 pounds when he first visited UW as a high school prospect. Now, he’s listed 6-foot-6, 312 pounds.
Pregnon points to the training table at the High Altitude Performance Center, where UW student-athletes can enjoy restaurant-quality meals that meet their nutritional needs, as a significant factor in his ability to gain mass. In order to meet calorie intake goals, he also made a habit of making meals on his own, typically consisting of rice and other high-carb foods, with chicken, steak and ground beef being his go-to sources of protein.
“(It takes) consistency and motivation,” Pregnon said. “Those are the two main factors for me, because it was hard. It wasn't easy. You get the urges to throw up or those types of things when you start going off of your body's regular diet.
“For me, it was just being consistent and eating the right foods. You want to be healthy, as well, because eating McDonald's every day isn’t going to do it.”
UW connection
Pregnon had a connection to UW years before he committed to the Pokes, having played for former Cowboys standout Derrick Martin at Thomas Jefferson High.
Martin – who is now an assistant at Lipscomb Academy in Nashville, which currently sits at No. 25 in the USA TODAY Sports Super 25 high school football rankings – coached Pregnon through his junior year. Martin made sure to inform him about the things he enjoyed most about his time in Laramie, such as the community and atmosphere at War Memorial Stadium.
“It was exciting for me,” Martin said. “I love to have guys go up there. I'm coaching at Lipscomb Academy in Tennessee, and I'm trying to get some guys over there now. But just to see some guys go there and kind of walk the path that I walked, it's great.”
When Pregnon first got to high school, his initial focus was on playing basketball. However, with the help of Martin – who spent eight seasons in the NFL and won a pair of Super Bowls with the Green Bay Packers and New York Giants – he realized that his long-term potential was greater on the football field.
“His hands were so massive,” Martin said. “He had some of the biggest hands and feet that I've ever seen on a 13-year-old. From that point, I knew he would be a great tackle. He wanted to be a basketball player, and I told him, 'Man, your money is going to be made on that field.' He grew into those hands and those feet, and he's doing great now.”
Added Pregnon: “It was my sophomore year that I made the decision to stay devoted to football. Not to say that I was a bad basketball player, but I just felt like I had a better chance of feeding my family with football.”
Maintaining athleticism
While his focus shifted to football, Pregnon continued to play basketball through his senior year. It was actually on the hardwood where his athleticism first caught the attention of UW coach Craig Bohl.
“I was amazed when we were down there,” Bohl said. “He was on our radar, and then we signed him ... (He was able to) go to 315 and still maintain that athleticism. He's smart, he's bright, and I think he has a really, really bright future.
“Those guys they were going against (last week at Illinois), if you eye-balled them on the field, they looked like Big Ten players, and they were. Emmanuel was very much in his element.”
Despite gaining nearly 100 pounds since he first visited UW, Pregnon hasn’t lost the athleticism that garnered the intrigue of Bohl during the recruiting process.
Martin believes the fact Pregnon he grew accustomed to using his athleticism to gain an advantage over opponents early in his high school career has played a part in this. Pregnon’s experience as a multi-sport athlete – Martin described him as a “Dennis Rodman-type” of a basketball player who was skilled at both passing and rebounding – worked to his benefit, as well.
“(It helped him) tremendously,” Martin said. “He's able to move and he's able to bend, unlike some of the other bigger guys, that can't really bend and it's hard for them to stop the defender. He can move just like some of the defenders, and that gives him an advantage over the opponent.”
Next-level potential
Martin knows as well as anyone what’s required to make it to the NFL, and although Pregnon is still a couple of years away from potentially pursuing professional opportunities, his high school coach sees traits in him that could translate to this dream becoming a reality.
Some UW student-athletes point to the lack of distractions as one of the more appealing aspects of spending their college career in Laramie, and Martin agrees that is beneficial. However, he adds that due to Pregnon’s hyper-focused nature, “if he was at the biggest school with all the distractions, he would still be on track.”
The next step toward setting himself up for a life-changing chance to play at the next level is simply staying consistent and doing his job, Martin says. With a rushing attack that’s ranked in the top 20 in the country each of the past two seasons, Pregnon will have ample opportunities to get noticed if he stays on his current path and the Pokes continue their recent success in the running game.
“(Bohl) does a great job of getting those guys to the next level and preparing them for that opportunity,” Martin said. “For him, it's just the consistency and doing what Craig wants him to do. They're going to run the ball really well, and if they're doing that and he's one of the bell cows on the line, he'll have an opportunity.”