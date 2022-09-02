LARAMIE – Last Saturday might have been University of Wyoming right guard Emmanuel Pregnon’s first start at the college level, but his performance and mindset certainly didn’t reflect that of an inexperienced underclassman.

While the Cowboys fell 38-6 to Illinois, Pregnon held his own against a Big Ten defensive front. The redshirt freshman posted the highest Pro Football Focus pass blocking grade for a group that didn’t allow a sack, while playing a key part in a rushing attack that averaged 5.9 yards per carry.

