LARAMIE – University of Wyoming coach Craig Bohl was pleased with what he saw last Saturday in the Cowboys’ first scrimmage of the spring, with a pair of younger players turning in noteworthy performances.
Defensive end has been a source of positivity over the past few weeks, and it continued to be during Tuesday’s post-practice news conference. Bohl pointed to redshirt freshman Oluwaseyi Omotosho as one of the top standouts from Saturday’s 77-play scrimmage.
“I’m really pleased, once again, with our pass rush,” Bohl said. “Olu, when we recruited him, we saw him run a 4.5 (40-yard dash). You knew it was there, but it hadn’t transitioned into football speed. The next step was to become more of an effective defensive end, where he could play run and pass.
“He’s still not where we want him on run, but I thought he did some great things with his speed. There would’ve been a couple sacks there.”
As for the offensive side of the ball, redshirt freshman running back D.Q. James stood out in both Saturday’s scrimmage and Tuesday’s practice, which featured full-contact situational work.
“D.Q. did some great things on Saturday, and also (Tuesday),” Bohl said. “He is an added running back that gives us a different pace. He has good speed, but he has excellent change in direction. He did some super jobs there.”
Starting running back Titus Swen – who says James is “the fastest back we have” – is happy with the progress he’s seen, as well.
“I’m seeing a lot of growth,” Swen said. “From freshman year to last year to this year, there has been tremendous growth. He’s been following his keys and slowing down the whole process in order to speed it up. Most young guys want to keep speeding it up to get people to notice them, but he’s growing at slowing things down and being coachable.”
The offense had a fairly clean performance Saturday, with a fumble off a hard hit by the defense resulting in the only turnover of the day. Bohl said there were no illegal procedure or “foolish” penalties during the scrimmage, with the defense showing promise with its speed and pass coverage.
UW followed this up by working through third-and-long situations Thursday. Bohl acknowledged junior quarterback Andrew Peasley and sophomore safety Wyett Ekeler as two players that performed well in these scenarios.
The Cowboys got through the start of full-contact work mostly unscathed, but they have suffered a few injuries since Saturday.
Senior offensive lineman Eric Abojei is dealing with what is believed to be a minor knee issue, while sophomore linebacker Shae Suiaunoa tweaked his knee Saturday and was unable to finish Tuesday’s practice. Senior cornerback Deron Harrell is being evaluated for a concussion, with sophomore defensive tackle Gavin Meyer also out with an unspecified injury.
“It was a physical day,” Bohl said. “This spring, we’ve probably been more physical and more full-contact than I can remember. We’ll do the full allotment the NCAA allows. It doesn’t mean that schools have to, but I feel like we have a lot of unproven players, and we need to expose them to full-contact.
“Anytime you do that, you get concerned about exposing your team to injury. But that’s the line we need to walk.”