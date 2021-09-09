LARAMIE – A common theme throughout a forgettable 2020 campaign for the University of Wyoming football team was the absence of two key veterans from the lineup.
These players – junior quarterback Sean Chambers and senior defensive lineman Ravontae Holt – made their long-awaited return last Saturday, a welcome sight for the Cowboys.
Holt recorded only two tackles, but played a vital part in keeping the Montana State run game in check, while also providing experience on the defensive front. Meanwhile, Chambers led UW on three consecutive scoring drives to close out the game, lifting the Pokes to victory on a last-minute touchdown pass to Treyton Welch.
Looking back at the experience last weekend at War Memorial Stadium, Chambers was almost at a loss for words Monday.
“It was a dream come true again,” Chambers said. “Simply put, it was absolutely amazing.”
Chambers started the game on a rocky note, throwing an incomplete pass before throwing an interception that led to a touchdown on the Cowboys’ first possession of the game. He immediately settled in, however, and showed flashes of the player that had spurred so much optimism last fall before going down with a knee injury three plays into the year.
The Kerman, California product – who was coming off his third straight season-ending injury – compiled 196 yards on 62.5% passing following his early setbacks, showing off his improvement in the passing game in the second half with several precision strikes into tight receiving windows. He also added 51 yards on the ground, and was the driving force in Wyoming going 4-of-6 on third- and fourth-down conversions in the final quarter.
Whether it was Chambers’ confidence in the huddle or ability to exploit defenses with his arm and legs, senior offensive lineman Keegan Cryder was simply excited to see his signal-caller – who improved to 10-3 as a starter with the win – back out on the field again.
“It was awesome,” Cryder said. “I’m really excited for him, and am happy to have him back. Having him break for some of those runs was awesome to see again. I missed seeing that.”
Holt – who missed all of 2019 – saw the field slightly more in 2020, but not by much. He recorded four tackles and a tackle for loss before an injury ended his season during the second game of the year.
The Cowboys brought Holt back along cautiously, with the powerful interior lineman having dealt with multiple ACL injuries in the past. But, after having his action limited early in fall camp, he was back to his old self Saturday.
“It’s exciting (to see him) after everything he’s been through, and all the times he’s had to bounce back,” UW linebacker Chad Muma said. “He’s done it, and it proved this past Saturday (with) how fast he was playing.”
Listed at 6-foot-4, 278 pounds, Holt is an imposing figure for almost any opposing offensive line. And as the Pokes prepare to go up against a Northern Illinois offense led by running back Harrison Waylee, who racked up 160 all-purpose yards in a win over Georgia Tech last week, they’ll be looking for him to make an impact.
Perhaps equally as pivotal as Holt’s play on the field, however, is his presence as a leader for UW’s younger players on the defensive line.
“Ravontae is a stud,” sophomore defensive tackle Jordan Bertagnole said. “He’s a great guy to have on the defensive line because he’s always doing what he’s supposed to do. He’s a super strong, powerful dude that will get off the ball and make plays happen.
“It was good having him back, because he’s a guy us younger defensive linemen look up to.”