Each week, University of Wyoming beat writer Josh Criswell offers his take on the current status of each Mountain West football team. Here are this week’s power rankings:
1. San Diego State (Last week: 2)
Last week’s showdown between West Division leaders San Diego State and Nevada certainly lived up to expectations. SDSU took a 17-7 lead midway through the third quarter, then the Wolf Pack pulled ahead by one with just under 10 minutes remaining. Standout kicker Matt Araiza, however, sealed a 23-21 win for the Aztecs with a 35-yard field goal with 81 seconds left. San Diego State controls its own destiny, but with Fresno State only a half game back with wins over both teams, SDSU might need to win out in its final two games.
2. Utah State (Last week: 5)
It’s taken some time for Utah State to climb toward the top of the power rankings, but the team earned the No. 2 spot this week following its most dominant performance of the season. The Aggies rolled over San Jose State 48-17, and now hold a one-game lead in the Mountain Division with two games left to play. Considering their last two opponents are a combined 2-10 in conference play, they have to feel good about their chances to reach the MW title game.
3. Nevada (Last week: 1)
The margin between Nevada and the Aggies is razor thin, but the Wolf Pack stumble down two spots after their second loss in the past four weeks. SDSU was the toughest test left on their schedule, but Air Force could pose a problem tonight for the MW’s No. 6 run defense.
4. Boise State (Last week: 3)
Boise State appeared in trouble against Wyoming on a couple of occasions last week, but the Broncos secured a win with a solid second-half showing. Boise State was able to get a stop and add a field goal just before halftime in a tied game, and proceeded to outscore the Cowboys 16-3 the rest of the way – with UW’s only points coming on a last-minute touchdown with the game out of reach.
5. Fresno State (Last week: 4)
Fresno State rebounded from an embarrassing 40-14 loss to Boise State with a convincing win over MW bottom-dweller New Mexico. The Bulldogs will need to win out and get some help, but with head-to-head wins over Nevada and SDSU, they’re still very much in the division title hunt.
6. Air Force (Last week: 6)
Air Force has little room for error, trailing the Aggies by one game with a loss in their meeting earlier this year. The Falcons handled Colorado State with ease in a 35-21 win last week, and they’ll have a chance to keep their MW title hopes alive – and ruin Nevada’s – tonight against the Wolf Pack.
7. San Jose State (Last week: 7)
San Jose State took a beating at the hands of Utah State last week, leaving the Spartans with one more chance to become bowl eligible. That opportunity will come next Thursday at home against Fresno State in a game that could have postseason implications for both teams.
8. Wyoming (Last week: 8)
A turnover-ridden performance against Boise State last week dropped Wyoming to 1-5 in conference play, but the Cowboys’ 4-0 start still has them in the mix for a bowl game. They only need one more victory to reach six wins, although that might not be enough to get an invitation, considering their struggles in games that count. A win over Mountain Division leader Utah State this weekend could change that outlook.
9. Colorado State (Last week: 9)
It seems like an eternity since Colorado State rebounded from a rocky start to take a brief Mountain Division lead. Since then, the Rams have lost four straight, including back-to-back 14-point losses to rivals Wyoming and Air Force. CSU should be more competitive this weekend at Hawaii, but that road trip can never be overlooked.
10. UNLV (Last week: 11)
The Rebels continued to move up the power rankings with their second straight win, this time against Hawaii. It’s too little too late for UNLV, which lost its first eight games of the year, but finding a way to split the final two games against SDSU and Air Force would be a notable moral victory to end an otherwise underwhelming season.
11. Hawaii (Last week: 10)
Despite sneaking past Fresno State and playing San Diego State to within one score earlier this year, Hawaii is still searching for its second conference win. Last week was particularly troubling for the Rainbow Warriors, who were defeated 27-13 by a UNLV team that was winless until two weeks ago.
12. New Mexico (Last week: 12)
The Lobos seemed to gain momentum with a 14-3 road win over Wyoming late last month, but they weren’t able to carry this success over after their bye week. New Mexico has lost its last two games by a combined 41 points, with its final two opponents a combined 9-3 in league play.