LARAMIE – John Hoyland didn’t start kicking footballs until his sophomore year of high school.
The Broomfield, Colorado, product grew up playing soccer in his free time, but decided to try out for the football team during his sophomore year at Legacy High.
“I was a soccer player all through high school,” Hoyland said. “I had kind of dabbled in it before that, but it wasn’t until that sophomore year that I decided to play.
“It was a rough start at first. At the JV level, they don’t really understand roughing the kicker. But I grew to really enjoy it.”
Five years later, Hoyland is now the starting kicker for the University of Wyoming. The sophomore is in his third season starting after earning an extra year of eligibility because of the COVID-condensed 2020 campaign.
Hoyland moved to Laramie as a true freshman and won the starting job during fall camp going into the 2020 season. His first game was on the road at Nevada, and it was a game he’ll remember for a long, long time.
Hoyland finished 4 of 4 on field goals, with a long of 42 yards. He finished the game with 14 total points in his first career start.
“The plan wasn’t to start right away,” Hoyland said. “The plan was to come in and develop for a year or so. We had a transfer, Nick Null, that I was going to learn under. He was a really great advocate for me and helped me out. I ended up getting the starting job by winning it out in camp.”
UW coach Craig Bohl, who also coaches the kickers, wasn’t particularly familiar with Hoyland going into that season-opener against Nevada in 2020.
“I didn’t know his last name going into that Nevada game,” Bohl said. “We invited John as a walk-on player, but we had a whole group of guys. He’s really separated himself.”
Hoyland hasn’t just separated himself from the rest of the kickers at UW. He’s slowly cemented himself as one of the strongest and most consistent place-kickers in the entire country.
Through his first 27 career games, Hoyland is 41 of 48 on fields goals, with a career-long of 55 yards. He’s accounted for 194 total points for the Cowboys over the past three seasons between field goals and extra points.
“It’s something that I don’t take for granted,” Bohl said. “I think sometimes other people do, and you just think it’s an automatic deal. He’s had some challenging kicks, but he’s been very, very accurate. Those points have all added up.”
Hoyland’s kicking game has taken a big step up this year. After hitting just 10 of 14 field goals in 13 games last year, Hoyland has already made 19 of 21 this season.
Going into this weekend’s bye, Hoyland is No. 1 in the FBS with 19 field goals made. He’s averaging 2.11 field goals per game, which ranks No. 2 behind Michigan’s Jake Moody (2.25).
Hoyland may be jumped in field goals made, since he won’t be playing this weekend, but UW (6-3 overall, 4-1 Mountain West) still has three conference games left and is already bowl-eligible.
Hoyland was named a second team midseason All-American by Pro Football Focus last month. After UW’s 27-20 win at Hawaii, he was named the MW special teams player of the week for the third time this season and the fourth time in his career.
Against the Rainbow Warriors, Hoyland was 2 for 2 on field goals and 3 for 3 on extra-point attempts for a total of nine points.
“It’s been a pretty good season up to now, for me, and I think for the entire special-teams unit as a whole,” Hoyland said. “I think that’s really one of our strengths as a team. We just go head-to-head against the other team’s special teams and try to win that battle for us. Anytime that happens, it makes the game much easier to win.”
Having a kicker like Hoyland can sometimes be the difference between a win and a loss, Bohl said. In Honolulu, Hoyland’s nine points went a long way toward helping the Cowboys secure their fourth conference win of the season.
“In that (Hawaii) game, he had two that were pretty far out. They were not chip shots,” Bohl said. “He’s been a great, great asset. ... What we’re doing is winning gritty, and field goals are coming into that. When you have a kicker like that, it’s been a great asset, and we’ve utilized that.”
With three regular-season games still to go, Hoyland is just one kick away from tying the school record for field goals in a season. Cory Wedel and J.D. Wallum set the school record of 20 in 1996 and 2001, respectively, UW associate athletic director for media relations Tim Harkins said.
“Obviously, it’s been a very special season, but I’ve kind of just treated it like any other season,” Hoyland said. “I had the same mindset this year that I had any other year. I just want to try and make kicks and help the team the best I can.”
Hoyland already has seven more field goal attempts in four fewer games than last season. He credits the offense for sustaining drives and putting the Cowboys in scoring position.
“I’ve always had confidence in the guys that they’ll go down the field and set me up for an extra point,” Hoyland said. “But our offense is really clicking right now. I haven’t really appreciated them having those big runs because I don’t get a chance to warm up on the sidelines, but I’ll take them where I can get them. As long as we get points on the board, I’m happy.”
Left guard Zach Watts has been on special teams with Hoyland for the past three seasons. Watts said Hoyland deserves all the credit he can get because of the work he puts in when no one else is watching.
“It’s special to be a part of,” Watts said. “It’s a true testament to how hard John works and how dedicated John is to his game and to getting better every single year. ... John is the hardest worker in the room and the smartest guy in the room. He’s a very special guy, and I’m pretty dang happy he’s on our team.”
Some kickers are superstitious about their craft, but Hoyland isn’t one of them. What matters most to him is being in the right head space as he gets ready to knock one through.
“I take a practice kick for each down on the sidelines,” Hoyland said. “I’ve taken the steps back so many times – three steps back, two steps over – that I could do it with my eyes closed.
“When I get back in my stance, I just have the confidence in my snapper and holder. I have confidence in all the guys out there. They’re the main part of why I’ve been able to succeed this year.”
Bohl wouldn’t change a thing about Hoyland’s kicking technique. He would, however, be in favor of his place-kicker wearing cleats that weren’t bright red.
“When I came in, I was picking out my cleats, and the pair I was using before were Nike, but we’re an Adidas school,” Hoyland said. “I had always used Nike, so I bought a pair of Adidas, and it just happened to be this specific make. They only carried them here in the color red, so I decided to go with it.
“I think it stuck out a little more when I was wearing a white cleat on my other foot, but I changed out of that, so now I’m back to having just two red cleats.”
Though Bohl may not like the shoe, he’s accepted its just part of the trade with Hoyland.
“I’m not going to change his shoes as long as he keeps on kicking it through the uprights,” Bohl said. “His percentage is outstanding.”
Three seasons in Laramie has treated Hoyland well. The walk-on kicker turned starter has put UW’s special teams on the map, and not just in the MW.
For Hoyland, gratitude is the biggest key to kicking with confidence.
“This team gave me an opportunity, in the first place, just by taking me in as a walk-on,” Hoyland said. “They’ve had confidence in me throughout my career, and that’s been a huge part of it. That trust goes between me and coach Bohl. He has confidence in me that I’ll make kicks, so he keeps sending me out there. I’m just really grateful for that.”
Being able to make kicks is one thing, but as a part of a UW team that stands at 4-1 in conference play and in second place in the Mountain Division going into the home stretch, winning games is all that matters to him.
“The last couple years that I’ve been a part of this team, we’ve really struggled in conference play,” Hoyland said. “We’ve dropped games that we probably shouldn’t have dropped. To be able to close out these games and to be able to get the wins this year has been really special.
“I’m really excited to keep this momentum moving forward. We have a big couple games coming up, starting with CSU. They always play us well, so it’ll be a really exciting game. It should be a great crowd down there in Fort Collins.”